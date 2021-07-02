What's new

Panic in Kabul as Taliban advance continues

Mar 4, 2017
Ground realities are taking hold and rhetoric, emotions, and invalid assumptions are taking a backstage. Soon perhaps, the many fears and the misperceptions would also become mere fantasies as the situation on the ground undergoes an unprecedented change.


It is not surprising given the fact that many forces, both inside and outside Afghanistan, have their own deep-seated convictions based on an accurate or incorrect assessment of the rapidly changing scenario emerging in the war-torn country.



As violence escalates and the withdrawal of forces deadline approaches, there is ‘alarm’ in Pakistan because the prophets of doom fear a catastrophe in the wake of the ‘vacuum’ that will be created.


In order not to be bracketed with the Taliban designs, Pakistani policymakers are now openly asserting they would not accept any occupation of the country by means of force; this is intended to placate the West, particularly the US. But what this stance would lead up to is more isolation because the Taliban would see this as another manifestation of Pakistan’s duplicity or hypocrisy.

