What's new

Panic Grips Indians With Mysterious Lights Over Pathankot !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,700
170
134,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mysterious lights in sky in Punjab's Pathankot leave locals stumped | Visuals
The mysterious lights were spotted at around 6:50 pm for five minutes on Friday.


Manjeet Sehgal
Manjeet Sehgal ChandigarhDecember 3, 2021UPDATED: December 3, 2021 20:24 IST
Mysterious lights spotted in sky by locals in Punjab's Pathankot.


Mysterious lights spotted in sky by locals in Punjab's Pathankot.


Mysterious lights were spotted in the sky in Punjab's Pathankot on Friday, leaving the locals stumped.


The locals claimed that the lights were spotted at around 6:50 pm for five minutes.

In the video, some mysterious lights could be seen blinking in a straight line.

The experts are yet to confirm what these mysterious lights actually are.


However, this is not the first time such mysterious bright blinking lights have been seen gliding across the sky.

In June this year, Gujarat's Junagadh, Upleta, and nearby regions of Saurashtra had witnessed mysterious lights flickering in the night sky, triggering speculation of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).


Refuting the theory of the unnatural light sighting being UFOs, Narottam Sahoo, Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) said it could have been due to some satellite passing through low earth orbit.

In Upleta town in Rajkot district, people had heard a loud boom, followed by burning objects appearing to fall from the sky but blazing out before they could hit the ground.



Refuting the theory of the unnatural light sighting being UFOs, Narottam Sahoo, Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) said it could have been due to some satellite passing through low earth orbit.
In Upleta town in Rajkot district, people had heard a loud boom, followed by burning objects appearing to fall from the sky but blazing out before they could hit the ground.

It certainly doesn't appear to be a meteor as it looks to be a set of several lights moving across in a line.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom