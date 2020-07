Overview map with image locations





Foxhole Point





New Docking Station





Radar Station





Repair Station



The PLA is well equipped and well entrenched in the region, compelling the Indians to bring in their underwater Marcos Commandos. A conflict in this area might see the Indians on the receiving ends as the PLA have a vastly superior land and sea rapid mobilisation units deployed here.