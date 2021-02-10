What's new

Pangong lake, the world most biased lake, freshwater and fertile lands on the Chinese side, saltwater and nothing grows on the Indian side

Pangong lake, the world most biased lake, freshwater and fertile lands on the Chinese side, saltwater and nothing grows on the Indian side

Water on the Chinese side is fresh water, clean and drinkable. fish are packed and water birds thrive on the Chinese side of the lake, water on the Indian side is salt water, nothing grows in and around the lake, drinking water has to be transported to local Indian troops from far away.

Tourist tries drinking water from Pangong Lake
 
Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake

The eastern part of the lake is fresh, with the content of total dissolved solids at 0.68 g/L, while the western part of the lake is saline, with the salinity at 11.02 g/L .

The brackish water of the lake has very low micro-vegetation. Guides report that there are no fish or other aquatic life on the Indian side of the lake, except for some small crustaceans. On the other hand, visitors see numerous ducks and gulls over and on the lake surface. There are some species of scrub and perennial herbs that grow in the marshes around the lake.

