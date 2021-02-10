Pangong lake, the world most biased lake, freshwater and fertile lands on the Chinese side, saltwater and nothing grows on the Indian side

Water on the Chinese side is fresh water, clean and drinkable. fish are packed and water birds thrive on the Chinese side of the lake, water on the Indian side is salt water, nothing grows in and around the lake, drinking water has to be transported to local Indian troops from far away.Tourist tries drinking water from Pangong Lake