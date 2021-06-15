Pandemonium Breaks Out in the National Assembly :Treasury Benches Protest At the Opposition

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Today for the first time in History, Treasury Seats Protested at the Budget Speech of the leader of the opposition. The protest soon became chaotic as slurs, derogatory remarks, Swears and Jeers took over the proceedings. Later on, parliamentarians hurled the Budget copies at each other, injuring many. Few tweets below show the proceedings.
AND THE STAR OF TODAY IS ALI NAWAZ
I hope the educated and decent people of this forum will find these acts SHAMEFUL. Today we stooped further low, the world witnessed the LOONEY TUNE and CHILDISH behaviour of our parliamentarians. We showed the world we are bitterly divided and at each other's throats. It time for leadership to act MATURE before it's too late.
