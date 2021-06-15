What's new

Pandemonium Breaks Out in the National Assembly :Treasury Benches Protest At the Opposition

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,742
21
16,214
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Today for the first time in History, Treasury Seats Protested at the Budget Speech of the leader of the opposition. The protest soon became chaotic as slurs, derogatory remarks, Swears and Jeers took over the proceedings. Later on, parliamentarians hurled the Budget copies at each other, injuring many. Few tweets below show the proceedings.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404807615624908801
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404794096342929410
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404808861844914190
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404801373686874123

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404777651945021447

AND THE STAR OF TODAY IS ALI NAWAZ
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404770392988786688

I hope the educated and decent people of this forum will find these acts SHAMEFUL. Today we stooped further low, the world witnessed the LOONEY TUNE and CHILDISH behaviour of our parliamentarians. We showed the world we are bitterly divided and at each other's throats. It time for leadership to act MATURE before it's too late. :pakistan:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom