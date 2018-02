The move comes as a setback for Panchkula police who had prepared a strong case against them by slapping sedition charges under Section 121 (Waging war against the state) and 121A (Conspiracy to commit offences under Section 121) along with other charges including Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the time of moving the challan last month.

Counsel SS Rohilla further argued that offences under sections 121 and 121-A IPC can’t be made out as there was no intention to wage war against the state.

Giving justification on removing Section 307, the court stated that merely pelting pebbles from some distance cannot be considered an attempt to murder. There was no injury to any police personnel which could be considered dangerous to life.

Secondly, overt acts such a collection of men, arms and ammunition itself do not mean that they are waging war as there is distinction between riot and waging of war as the purpose and intention is different.