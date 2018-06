Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca was unable to identify company owners

could not identify the owners of up to three quarters of companies it administered.

Mossack Fonseca was unable to identify the beneficial owners of more than 70% of 28,500 active companies in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as well as 75% of companies in Panama

if

firm was fined $440,000 (£333,000) by the BVI Financial Services Commission in November 2016 for regulatory and legal infringements of anti-money laundering and other laws.

data was obtained by Suddeutsche Zeitung which shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)

"THE CLIENT HAS DISAPPEARED! I CANT FIND HIM ANYMORE!!!!!!"

the register relies upon offshore service providers, like Mossack Fonseca, to provide the information.

it is only directly accessible to authorities in the BVI - the public cannot see it.

on request within one hour.

the information being verified, accurate, and therefore useful to law enforcement.

our position is that we will not introduce public registers until they become a global standard".

went public in April 2016 when the BBC and more than 100 other media organisations started publishing stories emanating from 11.5 million documents leaked from Mossack Fonseca.

UK investigation was led by BBC Panorama and the Guardian newspaper.

Pakistani

President Nawaz Sharif resigned

companies in 79 countries had launched 150 inquiries, audits or investigations into the firm, companies it worked with, or its clients.

contacted Mossack Fonseca demanding information about individuals and companies identified in the leak.

66 ongoing investigations related to the Panama Papers

and that they expected to recover £100m in tax.

Three months ago Mossack Fonseca announced it was closing down citing reputational damage and the actions of the Panamanian authorities.

the company's founders said that neither they, the firm, nor its employees, were "involved in unlawful acts".