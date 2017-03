Abdul Rahim |Panama case which is a headache for Nawaz Sharif has clearly drawn a line of demarcation between N-league ministers and party key leaders. Pulling and grabbing between Ishaq Dar and Chaudhury Nisar.Nisar on party affairs, the decisive role of younger brother CM Shahbaz backed by Nisar have divided N-league on Panama case. In this situation, Nawaz Sharif seems ambiguous in approaching issues and resolving intra-party matters.Read more: Panama Case: Why German Paper’s disclosure may be extremely damaging for Sharif Family? Since May 2013, Nawaz Sharif has been facing intra-party conflicts over decision making and party policies. The situation has led PM Nawaz to the brink of confusion and trust-deficit situation. He went to London for open-heart surgery, handing over PM-house responsibilities to Ishaq Dar and Maryam Nawaz showed how much Nawaz Sharif is afraid of a hidden threat from senior party leaders.Replacing Sardar Yaqub Nasar, Zulfiqar Khosa, Sabir Shah, Khwaja Saad Rafiq with Sanaullah Zehri, Shahbaz Sharif, Amir Muqam and Chaudhry Nisar have clearly drawn a line of demarcation between party leaders within PML (L) where Nawaz Sharif seems confused and powerless.PM Nawaz is greatly surrounded by controversies over party decisions, running the central government and dealing with China and Turkey which is mostly dealt by CM Shahbaz. Ch. Nisar’s pro-Imran khan attitude has furthered added controversies over Panama case. PM Nawaz’s frequent support to his daughter Maryam has further fuelled the situation and aired grievances of the rest of party leaders.Panama leaks realized PM Nawaz Sharif about his wrong steps and decisions at party level which is vivid clear from Nisar’s silence over Panama case. And Khwaja Saad Rafiq’s rigid stance of supporting PM is self-defining in the context of intra-party conflict over Panama case.Chaudhry Nisar wants to secure troika of cards; Imran’s friendship ties with establishment and status in media in order to maintain his own position in national politics out of PML-N umbrella.Read more: Pakistani Govt’s War against “Social Media”? PM Nawaz’s open heart surgery in London on May 31, 2016, and heading over political and governmental affairs to Ishaq Dar and Maryam Nawaz revealed the inside controversies and an environment of mistrust among party key leaders even between two brothers.During Nawaz Sharif’s stay in London, Chaudhry Nisar’s passive participation in meetings and Dar’s decisive role vividly depicted how N-league is gripped by intra-party controversies and opposition?Ch. Nisar’s all-out support to CM Shahbaz is taking the situation to another side where PM Nawaz and his allied party leaders seem powerless.Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Yaqub Nasar and Zulfiqar Khosa, the most senior and sincere party leaders are facing strong opposition both at provincial and central fronts from Nisar-Shahbaz combination where everything seems under their control.