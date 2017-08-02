/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Panama Case - Post Verdict Discussion and Updates

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Arsalan, Aug 2, 2017.

  Aug 2, 2017 #1
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    I think we need a new thread now. The old one is over 1350 pages long and it is almost impossible to look up for the relevant data. Like all other threads that have grown beyond control we need a part-II of this one as well. Kindly continue discussing the post verdict issues and happenings on this thread.

    @Emmie @Irfan Baloch @Slav Defence @WAJsal @The Eagle can you please take care of the old one and make this sticky for further discussion?

    For pre-verdict developments and discussion please refer to the following thread.

    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/pana...it-report-news-updates-and-discussion.459474/
     
  Aug 2, 2017 #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Noora Played his own Brother the swine and his poojari think he cares about them or the nation should commit seppuku
     
  Aug 2, 2017 #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2017 #4
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2017 #5
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    There are a lot of threads with thousands of pages.. and never got closed. And if the old thread has to be used as a reference then why not post there since clicking to change pages is much easier than searching for posts on another thread. Furthermore, we are talking about a thread on a website...not a physical book with thousands of pages.
     
  Aug 2, 2017 #6
    Mansoon

    Mansoon FULL MEMBER

    Panamagate case: Justice Ijazul Ahsan to oversee proceedings by NAB
    Haseeb BhattiAugust 02, 2017

    Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has appointed Justice Ijazul Ahsan as the "monitoring judge to supervise and monitor the implementation" of the Panamagate case and oversee the proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accountability courts.

    This appointment was announced in a notification issued by the Supreme Court deputy registrar on Tuesday.

    Since Justice Ijazul Ahsan is currently abroad, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will act on his behalf, read the notification. Justice Ahsan and Justice Khan were part of the bench that heard the Panamagate case.

    Last week, in the much-awaited Panamagate verdict, the SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding office of the prime minister over non-declaration of an Iqama — a United Arab Emirates work visa — in his nomination papers for general elections in 2013.

    The five-member bench had ordered NAB to file multiple references against the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar within six weeks of the judgement, and requested the chief justice to appoint a judge to oversee the implementation of the order.

    NAB had approved filing four references in line with the SC order on Monday, but decided not to file a reference regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills, reasoning that the case had already been decided by the Lahore High Court.

    Hudaibya Paper mills case is dropped by NAB. Breaking News!
     
  Aug 2, 2017 #7
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Bro, I'm in favour of either way.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #8
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    So am I, either way it is for the mods to decide.

    Why has Ch. Nisar not resigned yet? Doesn't it prove he is not a man of his words? Why is this hypocrite considered a man of integrity by most in media?

    Why is it such a big issue if he joins cabinet or not. He should have resigned from his seat on 28th like he vowed.

    As for Aisha Gulalai singing praise of Nawaz respecting women, a look back at an interesting interview about the nobel and conservative gentleman ...

     
  Aug 3, 2017 #9
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Not once he's been a man of his words! Not a single time he acted as he committed.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #10
    Realistic Change

    Realistic Change FULL MEMBER

    Even if he's thinking of resigning he won't in current high temp game.

    He'll wait till right time, so he can get maximum out of it. Won't sell himself short.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #11
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    I hope he starts putting the country before his selling price. Liked him for a short time but no more.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #12
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    He seemed unlike the other spineless PMLN losers but since his presser to save his skin and say whatever it meant to save it, just shows his being outspoken is a behavioural anomaly and nothing to do with integrity.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #13
    TheDarkKnight

    TheDarkKnight FULL MEMBER

    Didnt he recently resigned from Ministry of Interior ? Or are you guys talking about resignation from PML N?
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #14
    Hyprion

    Hyprion FULL MEMBER

    His presser was nothing more then a try to hit two birds with one stone and it seems so far that he was successful.
    He showed his loyalty to his god father and also created a way to jump out if things go out of hand to do political point scoring in the future.
     
  Aug 3, 2017 #15
    Baghial

    Baghial FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    While money can't buy happiness, it certainly lets you choose your own form of misery.
     
