Panama Case - Post Verdict Discussion and Updates

I think we need a new thread now. The old one is over 1350 pages long and it is almost impossible to look up for the relevant data. Like all other threads that have grown beyond control we need a part-II of this one as well. Kindly continue discussing the post verdict issues and happenings on this thread. @Emmie @Irfan Baloch @Slav Defence @WAJsal @The Eagle can you please take care of the old one and make this sticky for further discussion? ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For pre-verdict developments and discussion please refer to the following thread. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/pana...it-report-news-updates-and-discussion.459474/