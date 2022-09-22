What's new

Pan-India crackdown on PFI : 93 locations raided in 15 states, 106 arrested

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is facing a possible ban after law-enforcement agencies conducted searches at 93 locations across 15 states in the country on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the State Police forces across India conducted raids at several locations of PFI for its alleged involvement in terror activities.

The multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India. Here are the top developments as pan-India crackdown on PFI was undertaken on Thursday:

MULTI-AGENCY CRACKDOWN ON PFI

On Thursday, law-enforcement agencies conducted searches against PFI at 93 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

The searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA over the radical outfit’s alleged involvement in terror-related activists. PFI has been accused of being involved in funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered by different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their alleged involvement in many violent acts, including chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

WHY WAS THE RAID CARRIED?

Recently, the home ministry was alerted by the Central Agencies that PFI was covertly mobilising funds through well- organized network in Gulf countries as part of criminal conspiracy, sources said.

The proceeds of crime were secretly and clandestinely sent to India through underground and illegal channels and through foreign remittances into the bank accounts of sympathizers, office bearers, members and their relatives along with associates in India, sources added. These funds were later transferred to the bank accounts of PFI, RIF and other individuals and entities.

The funds were found to have been placed, layered and integrated and therefore projected as untainted money in the bank accounts of PFI as well as RIF.

This was being done as a part of a larger criminal conspiracy of PFI and its related entities to raise funds within the country and abroad to carry out various unlawful activities which

INCRIMINATING DOCUMENTS RECOVERED, ARRESTS MADE

The law enforcement agencies recovered incriminating documents, cash, sharp edged weapons and a large number of digital devices during raids. The NIA has made 45 arrests in these cases. While 19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 each from UP and Telangana.

As on date, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI related cases.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent 18 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested from different parts of the country in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, to four days' custodial interrogation for allegedly supporting terror activities.

A few years ago, this might have been good news. Now hard to take any of this seriously with fake kangaroo courts, 24/7 "phoren saajish" conspiracy theories. Seems like just another election stunt to satisfy bhakts.
 
A few years ago, this might have been good news. Now hard to take any of this seriously with fake kangaroo courts, 24/7 "phoren saajish" conspiracy theories. Seems like just another election stunt to satisfy bhakts.
Oh it's worse then that,,PFI is literally nothing

Allowing rampant hindutva extremism, RSS, hindutva and sanghi groups and targeting Indian Muslims once again pretty much is exactly what the Indian Muslims have been prepped for

There are 240 million Indian Muslims, it's all about getting the message deep Into their Psyche



Increasing that Internal partition of India, boycotts between different communities

SIMI >PFI>..........


Whilst Hindus were having their asses handed to them in the UK, did hundreds of millions of Indian Muslims, Kashmiri or anyone else even say anything in favour of their apparent fellow citizens???????

Of course not because they understand who their enemies are



This is just more of the same
 
Oh it's worse then that,,PFI is literally nothing

Allowing rampant hindutva extremism, RSS, hindutva and sanghi groups and targeting Indian Muslims once again pretty much is exactly what the Indian Muslims have been prepped for

There are 240 million Indian Muslims, it's all about getting the message deep Into their Psyche



Increasing that Internal partition of India, boycotts between different communities

SIMI >PFI>..........


Whilst Hindus were having their asses handed to them in the UK, did hundreds of millions of Indian Muslims, Kashmiri or anyone else even say anything in favour of their apparent fellow citizens???????

Of course not because they understand who their enemies are



Govt is planning to give them three options, 1)covert 2) pay protection money and live under the protection of secular constitution 3) migrate or die.:=)
 
Govt is planning to give them three options, 1)covert 2) pay protection money and live under the protection of secular constitution 3) migrate or die.:=)
State is just pushing partition

More and more, Indian Muslims have seen RSS, Hindutva groups spout poison against them, yet they are untouched and Indian Muslims are targeted

I have said for years we have a simple strategy, hindutva is our biggest weapon against india and Hindus

We use hindutva and it's actions to create a divide and target our enemies, it's working

It's working inside India and it's now working outside India, hindutva will give us a opportunity to target Hindus and Indians in Malaysia, GCC and beyond


PFI being targeted isn't bad for us, it's a further opportunity to drill into Indian Muslims the need to prepare and take action and give them the idea that they are being targeted whilst hindutva have nothing done against them
 
State is just pushing partition

More and more, Indian Muslims have seen RSS, Hindutva groups spout poison against them, yet they are untouched and Indian Muslims are targeted

I have said for years we have a simple strategy, hindutva is our biggest weapon against india and Hindus

We use hindutva and it's actions to create a divide and target our enemies, it's working

It's working inside India and it's now working outside India, hindutva will give us a opportunity to target Hindus and Indians in Malaysia, GCC and beyond


What actions ,you have almost wiped out non Muslims in your countries ,you dint need rss to do anything to give you a reason to attack non Muslims

I don't know about other countries ,in India Muslims have to live as per the Indian constitution respecting others or migrate.
 

