Palestinians want close Turkey-Israel relations!!!

Palestine also welcomes the improvement of our ties with Israel,” Çavuşoğlu told AKP MPs.



Palestinians believe the improvement of ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv will be in their interest and contribute to the settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict, he reportedly added.

Another country that Turkey is in talks about normalizing the relations is Israel. “There are important developments in regards to the ties with Israel. We will pay a visit to Israel.Erdoğan had earlier announced that Çavuşoğlu would be accompanied by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez on his visit to Israel, but it has been revealed that the top diplomat will be visiting the country with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar instead until the end of April.Turkey and Israel had lowered the level of their mutual diplomatic presence to the level of chargé d’affaires following the killing of scores of Palestinian civilians by the latter’s security forces in early 2018 during a protest against the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The first important move toward the accomplishment of the normalization was Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara in March.Erdoğan is planning to reciprocate Herzog’s visit in line with the results of Çavuşoğlu-Akar trip to Israel.Now that's very interesting! I don't think Palestinians agreed with him.I wonder which Palestinians is he talking about?!