Palestinian's shouldn't accept ceasefire this time at all

It's better to die once than to die everyday. Every few years Israel goes on the Palestinian killing binges resulting in loss of Palestinians lives, property,infrastructure. And the rest of the world just looks at them say few sympathy words and some mere statements against Israel and another few years all is forgotten.

It's better to die once let the state of Israel become one murderous monster so the rest of the world can feel proud how they stayed quite and were so weak to protect Palestinian holocaust. So that the future muslim generations will remember how our current coward Muslim leadership and Muslim armies with their fancy toys were sleeping and watching while Palestinian kids, mothers and fathers are being butchered by Facist Israeli state.

I'm so so so ashamed to be part of current sleeping ummah. So ashamed to be part of this generation on this planet. We humans are worse than animals and even worse than sheep's.

Send a message to Biden that you waited 8 days to call for ceasefire so F your ceasefire call now. Take it and shove it up your old spot where sun won't shine.

It's either a permanent solution or following Imam Hussain (A.S) sacrifice stand up to Israeli yazid and make history forever.