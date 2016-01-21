What's new

palestinian terrorists attempt to lynch Israeli driver

Palestinians turning the sacred Al Aqsa mosque into a storage facility for their riots. This is disgusting

There is no such thing as a Palestinian terrorist.

You see, when you take over someone's home and throw them onto the streets. Kill their men women and children. Burn their olive trees. Polute their land with sewage and white phosphorus. Use their children as human shields:

Bomb their hospitals, mosques and schools. Illegally build on their lands. They have every right to fight against oppression. This whole thing started with the Jewish terror group called the stern gang in the 1940s. Look it up.

Thankfully you have many Jewish conscientious objectors who are seeing the light.

www.breakingthesilence.org.il

Breaking the Silence

Breaking the Silence is an organization of veteran soldiers who have served in the Israeli military since the start of the Second Intifada and have taken it upon themselves to expose the Israeli public to the reality of everyday life in the Occupied Territories. We endeavor to stimulate public...
www.breakingthesilence.org.il www.breakingthesilence.org.il

Visit breaking the silence for more details. Ex Israeli soldiers testifi the atrocities they were forced to commit. Many other Jewish organisations such as Jewish voice for peace are opening up. A huge humber of peace loving Jews such as Norman finelstein, ex soldiers and holocaust surviviors are ashamed by Israel.

For those of you sitting on the fence...ask yourselves why there is such internal turmoil if its as black and white as some like to portray.

Now enjoy this image

