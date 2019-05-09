What's new

Palestinian teen dies after being ‘beaten by Israeli soldiers’

unrequitted_love_suzy

unrequitted_love_suzy

FULL MEMBER
Jul 13, 2020
107
0
59
Country
Greece
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.aljazeera.com

Palestinian teen dies after being ‘beaten by Israeli soldiers’

Director of medical centre says Snobar died of neck injuries sustained while being beaten by Israeli forces.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


A Palestinian teenager has died of his injuries after being beaten by Israeli forces near the town of Turmus-Ayya northeast of Ramallah, according to several Palestinian news outlets.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abedalrahim Snobar arrived at the hospital after being “severely beaten on the neck”.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
524
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Asghar1234
Netanyahu openly boasts of Israel’s war on Africans
Replies
11
Views
974
Aestu
Aestu
al-Hasani
Shocking footage shows Israeli police savagely beating teenage cousin (15) of killed Palestinian boy
Replies
4
Views
907
RFS_Br
RFS_Br
surya kiran
7 Things to Consider Before Choosing Sides in the Middle East Conflict
Replies
11
Views
1K
Dem!god
Dem!god

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top