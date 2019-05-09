unrequitted_love_suzy
Palestinian teen dies after being ‘beaten by Israeli soldiers’
Director of medical centre says Snobar died of neck injuries sustained while being beaten by Israeli forces.
www.aljazeera.com
A Palestinian teenager has died of his injuries after being beaten by Israeli forces near the town of Turmus-Ayya northeast of Ramallah, according to several Palestinian news outlets.
The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abedalrahim Snobar arrived at the hospital after being “severely beaten on the neck”.