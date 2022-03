Clashes ensue after cop, his alleged attacker killed in Negev Police say car-rammer was radicalized; Arab MK wounded as home demolitions turn violent in Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran

Several Palestinians including teen killed by Israeli forces Teenage boy Nader Rayan and two men killed in raids in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

He is a bedioun, was upset about forced evacuations of Bediouns in Negev where they are originally from. Many times their people got killed by Israeli's:He could also be avenging recent murders of three Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli forces:Israeli terrorist govt is responsible for any violence that ensues for as long as they won't stop murdering Palestinians on a weekly basis.