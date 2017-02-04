Palestinian president praises Pakistan over its refusal to recognise Israel

Myth_buster_1 said: Had Pakistan not done bhund panga with Israel for their "Arab" brothers, Pakistan would be in a better position. You do not understand that Pakistan's current political, economic, and all sorts of problems traces back to a tiny nation that rules the world. If you are so dumb then you can pretend that all is well.



Seriously Palestine should just take US or western visa (btw this is part of a deal) and end this conflict. Its not worth fighting for barren land with few olive trees against a powerful nation. Allah made this entire world and we should not treat any other place differently. Even prophet Mohammed PBUH retreated from Mecca for the safety of its people until they were strong enough to capture it back without any bloodshed on his side.



Going back to my questions, just like you would not want to suffer directly or indirectly because of my action.. Pakistan or any other nation with 100 times more population then Palestine should not suffer as consequences for going against Israel.

If India would pay a Pakistani soldier at the border some $1 Billion and a visa to USA, would he leave his post vacating it for the enemy? It doesn't happen like that and for a good reason.For some people, the definition of "self" is contained within their body. If they as an individual are fed, watered, clothed and sheltered, they find the "entire self" is at peace and don't care when the rest of the people are not. For some others, their entire blood-family members are included in it, like parents, wife, children siblings etc and they care about everyone in the family as they care for themselves. Still for some others, their Khandaan, the bigger family is included in their definition of "self" and they are for the entire Khandaan. For others like Mohammad Ali Jinnah or Member of a living Nation, the entire Nation is their body/"self" and when any individual of the "self" is hungry, thirsty, unclothed or unsheltered, they feel uneasy. Here the question is what you call self?For Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Muslims, the entire Humanity is "self" and the entire Muslim Nation is a "self" - that is why they stand for justice and fight against a stronger injust enemy rejecting billions and visas.I see you are in the favour of giving up - but it is your personal choice. Don't insult the ones who are not giving up and are fighting, standing and taking the heat which is actually the hard thing to do. For Palestinians, in a state of weakness, should they start an armed conflict? No. And while they are weak, should they take the money, abandon their home and escape to USA? No.When you have no land, you end up becoming Rohingyas. I hope you don't want Palestinians to join them.