Palestinian president praises Pakistan over its refusal to recognise Israel

Palestinian president praises Pakistan over its refusal to recognise Israel

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 27, 2019. - India is planning a bloodbath in Kashmir, Khan told the UNGeneral Assembly. The Indian-controlled part of the disputed territory has been under lockdown since New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomous status in early August, and Khan said armed forces there would turn on the population after the curfew was lifted. There are 900,000 troops there, they haven't come to, as Narendra Modi says -- for the prosperity of Kashmir... These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath, he said. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on 27 September 2019. [TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has praised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his country's "consistent and supportive stances" with regards the Palestinian cause and refusal to recognise Israel.

In a telegram sent to the prime minister, Abbas said: "We followed with great interest and gratitude your last TV meeting, and your honorable and original statements about the official Pakistani positions that are firm and supportive of the just Palestinian cause."

"This matter is not new to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the leadership, government, people and history," he said, adding that Pakistan is "a source of pride" for every Palestinian in the world.

"We highly appreciate your adherence to your position in support of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, despite the pressures that you are subjected to, which confirms your courage, originality and the strength of your resolve, and your commitment to support the causes of people demanding justice."

The Palestinian president's comments come days after Khan's revelation that Islamabad is under growing pressure from friendly countries to recognise Israel. However he reiterated Pakistan's position that it will not do so without a fair settlement for the Palestinians.

Although Khan told local media that "Israel's deep influence in the US" was behind the pressure, he was asked if Muslim countries were also urging the move, to which Khan responded: "There are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them." It is likely that such pressure has come from Gulf states which Pakistan relies on for both oil and financial support who have normalised ties with Israel not excluding Saudi Arabia which has established overt and covert ties with Tel Aviv over the years.

We remember your Support for Pakistan and Kashmir.

Palestine is the biggest burden on ummah chumma.
Can you say the same for little kids in your family who are too weak to feed themselves, wash, wear or shower? Allah has created levels. You are lucky you didn't born to a Palestinian family living in captivity. Like everyone else, you didn't choose the post-code and parents where you should born... and you may well have born to a Palestinian or Kashmiri family and got raised with death dancing all around. Fear Allah and thank if you can that you are not part of the test Palestinians and Kashmiris are currently going through.

This is not just a test of Palestinians or Kashmiris but your and mine as well. It is just that Palestinians and Kashmiris are suffering their hardship now - and people who are silent on their suffering will suffer later. Everyone dies. Everyone is answerable including you - and I.

May Allah forgive us all and help us help the ones in need. Aamin.
 
Can you say the same for little kids in your family who are too weak to feed themselves, wash, wear or shower? Allah has created levels. You are lucky you didn't born to a Palestinian family living in captivity. Like everyone else, you didn't choose the post-code and parents where you should born... and you may well have born to a Palestinian or Kashmiri family and got raised with death dancing all around. Fear Allah and thank if you can that you are not part of the test Palestinians and Kashmiris are currently going through.

This is not just a test of Palestinians or Kashmiris but your and mine as well. It is just that Palestinians and Kashmiris are suffering their hardship now - and people who are silent on their suffering will suffer later. Everyone dies. Everyone is answerable including you - and I.

May Allah forgive us all and help us help the ones in need. Aamin.
Would you or your family live in poverty because of my actions? Would you and your family like to get bombed because of my action? Would you and your family get your house invaded because of my actions?
Why is that Pakistan is against Israel but Palestine state is in bed with India?
 
Problem is not with poor Palestinians or the cause, issue is with Haram Kkhor leaders of Muslim countries, who support and worship Anti Muslim / Islam Countries/Leaders and then cry.
 
Would you or your family live in poverty because of my actions? Would you and your family like to get bombed because of my action? Would you and your family get your house invaded because of my actions?
Why is that Pakistan is against Israel but Palestine state is in bed with India?
How are your questions relevant? What have Palestinians asked from you which is too much for you to offer? How have they made your house suffer?

If we go by your rule, no one in the world would stand for the victims. Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir are not from your direct family, but they are from our National family - and that is why we stand for them, fight for them and sacrifice. Likewise, Palestinians and Kashmiris are our families. If you can't offer any support, why not sit silent, why stand against them? Why burden the victims with your insultful taunts?

If you were born Palestinian, would you call yourself the same that you are the biggest burden of Muslim Ummah Chuma? We wouldn't call you that - and hop you would stop shaming yourself as well.
 
Palestinian President can shove this thanks up his rear.
Can you say the same for little kids in your family who are too weak to feed themselves, wash, wear or shower? Allah has created levels. You are lucky you didn't born to a Palestinian family living in captivity. Like everyone else, you didn't choose the post-code and parents where you should born... and you may well have born to a Palestinian or Kashmiri family and got raised with death dancing all around. Fear Allah and thank if you can that you are not part of the test Palestinians and Kashmiris are currently going through.

This is not just a test of Palestinians or Kashmiris but your and mine as well. It is just that Palestinians and Kashmiris are suffering their hardship now - and people who are silent on their suffering will suffer later. Everyone dies. Everyone is answerable including you - and I.

May Allah forgive us all and help us help the ones in need. Aamin.
Mate enough is enough, stop being so soft.

This maggot recalled his Ambassador to Pakistan to please India. They even opposed Kosovo's independence to please their "friend" Serbia. There is no hope for the Arab world. They can't tell friends from enemies. These are the same people who allied with the British to bring down the Ottomans.
 
How are your questions relevant? What have Palestinians asked from you which is too much for you to offer? How have they made your house suffer?

If we go by your rule, no one in the world would stand for the victims. Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir are not from your direct family, but they are from our National family - and that is why we stand for them, fight for them and sacrifice. Likewise, Palestinians and Kashmiris are our families. If you can't offer any support, why not sit silent, why stand against them? Why burden the victims with your insultful taunts?

If you were born Palestinian, would you call yourself the same that you are the biggest burden of Muslim Ummah Chuma? We wouldn't call you that - and hop you would stop shaming yourself as well.
Had Pakistan not done bhund panga with Israel for their "Arab" brothers, Pakistan would be in a better position. You do not understand that Pakistan's current political, economic, and all sorts of problems traces back to a tiny nation that rules the world. If you are so dumb then you can pretend that all is well.

Seriously Palestine should just take US or western visa (btw this is part of a deal) and end this conflict. Its not worth fighting for barren land with few olive trees against a powerful nation. Allah made this entire world and we should not treat any other place differently. Even prophet Mohammed PBUH retreated from Mecca for the safety of its people until they were strong enough to capture it back without any bloodshed on his side.

Going back to my questions, just like you would not want to suffer directly or indirectly because of my action.. Pakistan or any other nation with 100 times more population then Palestine should not suffer as consequences for going against Israel.
 
Had Pakistan not done bhund panga with Israel for their "Arab" brothers, Pakistan would be in a better position. You do not understand that Pakistan's current political, economic, and all sorts of problems traces back to a tiny nation that rules the world. If you are so dumb then you can pretend that all is well.

Seriously Palestine should just take US or western visa (btw this is part of a deal) and end this conflict. Its not worth fighting for barren land with few olive trees against a powerful nation. Allah made this entire world and we should not treat any other place differently. Even prophet Mohammed PBUH retreated from Mecca for the safety of its people until they were strong enough to capture it back without any bloodshed on his side.

Going back to my questions, just like you would not want to suffer directly or indirectly because of my action.. Pakistan or any other nation with 100 times more population then Palestine should not suffer as consequences for going against Israel.
If India would pay a Pakistani soldier at the border some $1 Billion and a visa to USA, would he leave his post vacating it for the enemy? It doesn't happen like that and for a good reason.

For some people, the definition of "self" is contained within their body. If they as an individual are fed, watered, clothed and sheltered, they find the "entire self" is at peace and don't care when the rest of the people are not. For some others, their entire blood-family members are included in it, like parents, wife, children siblings etc and they care about everyone in the family as they care for themselves. Still for some others, their Khandaan, the bigger family is included in their definition of "self" and they are for the entire Khandaan. For others like Mohammad Ali Jinnah or Member of a living Nation, the entire Nation is their body/"self" and when any individual of the "self" is hungry, thirsty, unclothed or unsheltered, they feel uneasy. Here the question is what you call self?

For Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Muslims, the entire Humanity is "self" and the entire Muslim Nation is a "self" - that is why they stand for justice and fight against a stronger injust enemy rejecting billions and visas.

I see you are in the favour of giving up - but it is your personal choice. Don't insult the ones who are not giving up and are fighting, standing and taking the heat which is actually the hard thing to do. For Palestinians, in a state of weakness, should they start an armed conflict? No. And while they are weak, should they take the money, abandon their home and escape to USA? No.

When you have no land, you end up becoming Rohingyas. I hope you don't want Palestinians to join them.
 
Keep your praise and get lost Palestine we don't need their cookie crumbs -Pakistan the biggest benders in history when it comes to ummah can't believe so many of you getting happy from the most shallow gestures from Arabs. Everyone in it for themselves Pak needs to do the same- Turkey, Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, Azerbaijain, UAE , Bahrain even Iran before the revolution and even Qatar has had cultural/economic/sporting ties only falling short only of full diplomatic recognition .Palestinians have no issue with whats happening kashmir and continue to give awards to Modi and pull out diplomats from Pakistan to appease India where is the solidarity then ?
Israeli-Arab conflict is nothing to do with Pak why not recognise Israel if it makes one less enemy and security concern for Pak esp a very powerful and influential one like Israel ? and how the hell can you even help Palestine with a just two- solution if you don't include Israel and talk to both parties ?
Maybe time for a sensible foreign policy based on interests like most countries rather than one based on religion and emotion. I Don't care what you ummah cucks think Pakistan should put itself first- I said what I said.
Would have never imagined Pakistanis years ago even entertaining the thought in the first place -So glad Pakistanis are starting waking up to this fraud of brotherhood.
 
Every muslim is our brother no matter what.
We are the best blessed human beings born in the history of mankind that we are THE UMMAH OF HAZRAT MUHAMMAD pbuh.
 
I am sorry but isn't it true that up until a decade ago when India didnt have the relations they have now with Israel, Palestinians didnt even care about Pakistan.


For them Pakistanis were third word poor people living in slums working as labourers in middle east.


I wonder why change in stance?


Screenshot 2020-11-18 at 21.49.25.png




Modi was given highest civilian award by Palestine.

Yet people on this forum are willing to sacrifice state of Pakistan.


