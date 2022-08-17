What's new

'palestinian' leader Abbas ENRAGES Germany and the rest of Europe with "50 Holocausts" remark

T

They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Abbas was invited to Germany. He stood up next to the German chancellor and on the 50th anniversary of the Munich massacre carried out by his people, he refused to apologise for it and instead said Israel had carried out "50 Holocausts" against the 'palestinians'.

This has caused outrage all across Europe and has totally exposed the 'palestinians' for what they are. It's even trending on Twitter. Allahu Akbar.

Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' at Abbas’s '50 holocausts' comments

The German chancellor rejected the use of the word 'apartheid' in a meeting with the PA president • Liberman: Abbas is alive today only because of security coordination with Israel
Fantastic diplomatic win for Israel, and they didn't even need to do anything. Just let Abbas go to Germany and run his mouth :rofl::rofl:
 

