Palestinian leader Abbas ends China trip after backing Beijing's crackdown on Muslim minorities

mike2000 is back said: Politics and what all countries all care about is all about is self interests, only a fool will believe there is any morality in geo politics even much less real religious affiliations 🤣😂

That’s quite visible really. For example, look at Pakistan, they will cry day in and day out for Muslims in India but won’t dare to utter a single word for Uyghurs. It’s not only the lack of morality, it’s just plain hypocrisy.