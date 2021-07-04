Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander: Our Ability to Build Military-Type Tunnels Goes Back to Training We Received from Iran & Hezbollah

Saraya al-Quds spoke about the development of rocket systems. This file boils down to a broad address called Iran, which is supporting armed groups.

These military tunnels which Saraya al-Quds have gained access to, are the result of some military training in Iran and with Hezbollah, which allow Palestinian fighters and engineers of the Brigades to transfer these equipments.

Fresh statements by a commander of the Gaza Resistance group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, courtesy of a recent report by news broadcaster Russia Today (RT).A member of the Al-Quds Brigades (Saraya al-Quds), the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is interviewed.Translation of relevant parts of the video:RT reporter:Al-Quds Brigade member:Then he explains how thanks to this initial training by Islamic Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian Resistance organizations were able to pass on their experience to new generations, and that this Iranian- / Hezbollah-supplied knowledge is now indigenized.The spokesperson also rejects claims by the zionist regime that Resistance tunnels were destroyed in recent military operations.As we learn from these statements, even the capacity of Palestinian Resistance forces to construct military-grade tunnels used in offensive operations (these are different and more sophisticated than basic smuggling tunnels), whose total length reaches some 500 km according to the Saraya spokesperson, is tributary to initial training and transfer of technology by the benevolent, courageous and principled Islamic Republic of Iran, which enabled Resistance groups of Palestine to gain access to this important type of asset that will be of great use to them in future confrontations with zionist occupation forces.Another point worthy of mention is that Iran is obviously willing to transfer knowledge and technology so that Palestinians themselves can develop these assets autonomously. In other terms, Iran does not aim to deliberately keep them dependent on herself.