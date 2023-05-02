Palestinian Hunger Striker Khader Adnan Dies in israeli Prison​

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody after being on a hunger strike for nearly three months.​

“Prisoner Khudir Adnan…died after a long hunger strike that lasted for 87 days in protest against his detention and due to the medical negligence policy adopted by the occupation authorities,” Palestinian Wafa news agency reported the Palestinian Prisoner Club as saying.Adnan had announced an open hunger strike in February after Israeli forces stormed his house in Arraba town, southern Jenin.The 45-year-old had gone on hunger strikes several times after previous arrests, including a 55-day strike in 2015 to protest his detention without charge.“The free hero, Khader Adnan, died as a martyr in a crime committed by the enemy in front of the world,” the group said in a statement.The Israeli military says Palestinian resistance groups fired rockets from the Gaza Strip after Adnan’s death.It said in a statement that “sirens sounded in the area of kibbutz Saad” close to the order with Gaza.Shortly after the Israeli regime’s prison service announced his death on Tuesday, a volley of rockets from the coastal enclave Gaza were fired into southern occupied Palestine.Adnan, who was affiliated with the resistance group Islamic Jihad movement, had gone on hunger strikes several times after previous arrests.That included a 55-day strike in 2015 to protest his arrest under so-called administrative detention, in which suspects are held indefinitely without charge or trial.Criminal zionists will pay soon or late.