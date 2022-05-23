Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The decision of the occupation court to allow Jews to pray in Al-Aqsa is a declaration of religious war.

The goal of the zionist regime is to take over and demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to build the so-called Third Temple in its place, as part of a policy driven by messianist concepts.



Hence the Temple Museum inaugurated some years ago, where ritual objects to be used in such a future temple are exhibited. Hence the repeated and increasing violations of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent years, the trespassings by fundamentalist zionist groups onto the premises of the Mosque, etc. None of these are accidental.



In the face of this, you have those Muslim authorities who choose to turn a blind eye and queue up to normalize ties with the zionist occupation regime. And a select few who reject any compromise in this regard, some of whom even issued warnings that any damage to Al-Aqsa will mean regional war.



Muslims ought to decide what side they wish to stand on.