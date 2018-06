Falcon29 said: ↑ Earlier:

Israel Fires at Gazans Preparing to Launch Burning Balloons Into Israel; 2 Said Wounded

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news...o-launch-burning-balloons-to-israel-1.6177829



New hotness:

ld and busted: palestinian fire kites and balloonsNew hotness: palestinian fire condoms



I guess their motto is “Make war, not love.”



But seriously, if only they applied their inventiveness and creativity towards the pursuit of productive goals and things benefiting mankind.



Then they might be able to emulate Israel.