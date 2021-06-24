Palestinian envoy to UN says Gaza rebuild requires permanent ceasefire

Author:



Daoud Kuttab

Daoud Kuttab

Fri, 2021-06-25 01:17

AMMAN: The rebuilding of Gaza requires a permanent ceasefire and a serious effort to rekindle Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations

Riyad Mansour told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview.

“Most donor countries are not willing to support a rebuilding process without a guarantee that they will not have to go back again after a possible new round of violence,” said Mansour. “A lot of effort is needed from all parties to ensure that the ceasefire becomes sustainable.”



