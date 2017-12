His comments came as Christian Palestinians on Sunday took part in festivities taking place on the eve of Christmas.



Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from Bethlehem, said many Muslims were also attending the annual events in a show of solidarity against Trump's decision.



"This message of unity is one Palestinians are very adamant to convey, especially while there is this political crisis taking the area by storm," she said.

Click to expand...