Palestinian Authority recalls its envoy to UAE: official

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel.



"At the request of President Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki said it a statement sent to AFP.