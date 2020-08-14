/ Register

Featured Palestinian Authority recalls its envoy to UAE

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Imran Khan, Aug 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    Palestinian Authority recalls its envoy to UAE: official
    • News Desk
      Agence France-Presse
    Ramallah, Palestine / Fri, August 14, 2020 / 02:30 pm
    A Palestinian man smokes a cigarete as he watches a television screen showing US President Donald Trump and news on UAE 's agreement with Israel on normalizing relations, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel. (Reuters/Mussa Qawasma)

    The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel.

    "At the request of President Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki said it a statement sent to AFP.

    The Israel-UAE deal was also rejected by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza strip and is a rival of Abbas's Fatah party.

    But Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh spoke following the deal's announcements, despite tensions between the two camps, a Hamas source told AFP.

    "All Palestinian factions are united to reject normalization [with Israel]," the source said.
    https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...hority-recalls-its-envoy-to-uae-official.html
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:35 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    Palestinian protesters set aflame cut-outs showing the faces of (L to R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and US President Donald Trump, during a demonstration in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on August 14, 2020 against a US-brokered deal between Israel and the UAE to normalise relations. - The deal marks only the third such accord the Jewish state has struck with an Arab nation, an historic shift making the Gulf state only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state. The Palestinian leadership voiced its "strong rejection and condemnation" of the deal and announced it would withdraw its envoy from the UAE, and Turkey also condemned the deal as an act of treachery. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)






