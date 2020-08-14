Palestinian Authority recalls its envoy to UAE: official News Desk Agence France-Presse Ramallah, Palestine / Fri, August 14, 2020 / 02:30 pm A Palestinian man smokes a cigarete as he watches a television screen showing US President Donald Trump and news on UAE 's agreement with Israel on normalizing relations, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel. (Reuters/Mussa Qawasma) The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel. "At the request of President Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki said it a statement sent to AFP. The Israel-UAE deal was also rejected by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza strip and is a rival of Abbas's Fatah party. But Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh spoke following the deal's announcements, despite tensions between the two camps, a Hamas source told AFP. "All Palestinian factions are united to reject normalization [with Israel]," the source said. https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...hority-recalls-its-envoy-to-uae-official.html