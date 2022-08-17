What's new

Palestine's leader Abbas ENRAGES Germany and the rest of Europe with "50 Holocausts" remark

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Abbas was invited to Germany. He stood up next to the German chancellor and on the 50th anniversary of the Munich massacre carried out by his people, he refused to apologise for it and instead said Israel had carried out "50 Holocausts" against the 'palestinians'.

This has caused outrage all across Europe and has totally exposed the 'palestinians' for what they are. It's even trending on Twitter. Allahu Akbar.

Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' at Abbas’s '50 holocausts' comments

The German chancellor rejected the use of the word 'apartheid' in a meeting with the PA president • Liberman: Abbas is alive today only because of security coordination with Israel
Fantastic diplomatic win for Israel, and they didn't even need to do anything. Just let Abbas go to Germany and run his mouth :rofl::rofl:
 
DF41

DF41

Mar 20, 2022
Englishman

Englishman

Jun 7, 2016
Trench

Know this

You will die. You will be judged by the all knowing.

I strongly advise that you stop enjoying watching indigenous semitic children getting ethnically cleansed by European settlers.

I also advise that you stop worshiping an estate agent and worship the God of mankind instead.

Below is amnesty Internationals assessment of the situation.
Israel's apartheid against Palestinians

Palestinians are systematically subjected to home demolitions and forced evictions, and live in constant fear of losing their homes. For more than 73 years, Israel has been forcibly displacing entire Palestinian communities. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians’ homes have been demolished...
T

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
I don't think you understand. He didn't say anything wrong in the eyes of 7th century cavemen morons. But it was very wrong for the rest of humanity, hence the outrage and the back peddling by Abbas.

Just like if a homo or adulterer is murdered, you find this completely normal. The rest of humanity finds it revolting.

It's all very entertaining for us non-cavemen who knows how egregious his words are.
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Abu Shaleh Rumi

Nov 18, 2018
Reaction from Germany+!sreal= total humanity - muslims.

Jewy Rat logic...
 
Englishman

Englishman

Jun 7, 2016
Let's look at some brave Jews....

human-shield-gaza.jpg
human_sheilds.jpg

604b590cb1973700196949e4.jpeg
israeli-kicking-reuters.jpg
 
Hassan Al-Somal

Hassan Al-Somal

Jan 18, 2015
Abbas is right, and no matter how much you spin it, he is hitting the bogus claims of "Holohaox" while, at the same time, West denies the continuous suffering of the Palestinian people.

Scholz is a puppet that has lost his common sense. The German people have suffered at the hands of the Zionist states, and here he is mocking the suffering of the Palestinians. He and other Western leaders who protect Israel's genocidal policies in the Holy Land have a blood on their hands and will one day answer for it.
 
M

mulj

Apr 1, 2022
Only moron here is you for that i can not blame you it is not your fault but i can blame you for constant promoting of jewish nazi regime as good thing, that personal trait could be removed if person have basic decency.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
They both suck. Münich was an unacceptable crime and shame on behalf of the Palestinians and Israel has been treating them as slaves for decades.

They both are to blame for a lot.
 

