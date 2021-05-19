Palestine vs Pakistan

Chakar The Great
Per Capita Income: (PPP)
Pakistan- $4800
Palestine-$7500
Human Development Index:
Pakistan:154 out of 189
Palestine:115 out of 189
Literacy Rate:
Pakistan- 60 %
Palestine- 97%
External Debt:
Pakistan- $115Billion
Palestine- $6Billion
Most Dangerous Countries in the World Ranking: (2019)
Pakistan: 153 Most Dangerous
Palestine: 142 Most Dangerous
Most Dangerous Countries for Women Rankings:
Pakistan: 6th Most Dangerous for Women
Palestine: 121st Most Dangerous for Women
(World Population Review 2021)
Political Ideology:
Pakistan: PTI- Revivalist/Orthodox
Palestine: PLO- Secular
Pakistanis: We will save Palestine
Palestinians: Save yourself first
