Palestine vs Pakistan

Chakar The Great said: Per Capita Income: (PPP)

Pakistan- $4800

Palestine-$7500



Human Development Index:

Pakistan:154 out of 189

Palestine:115 out of 189



Literacy Rate:

Pakistan- 60 %

Palestine- 97%



External Debt:

Pakistan- $115Billion

Palestine- $6Billion





Most Dangerous Countries in the World Ranking: (2019)

Pakistan: 153 Most Dangerous

Palestine: 142 Most Dangerous







Most Dangerous Countries for Women Rankings:

Pakistan: 6th Most Dangerous for Women

Palestine: 121st Most Dangerous for Women

(World Population Review 2021)





Political Ideology:

Pakistan: PTI- Revivalist/Orthodox

Palestine: PLO- Secular





Pakistanis: We will save Palestine

Palestinians: Save yourself first Click to expand...

No offense but kind of a stupid comparison. Palestine doesn’t even exist anymore, that’s the issue. More than Half of this development was done by the Israelis, what good is all this if you have no freedom? I’d rather live in a shithole in Pakistan where I can freely pray and express opinions than the best part of Palestine where I can be kicked out of my house in a second. I’d rather be broke in Pakistan than well off in Palestine. Palestinians have no rights, they have no global influence, they have no freedom, they have no land, they have no homes, no military, no healthcare, no law, no identity and the list goes on. How is Palestine safer? Do you see a foreign country bombing our homes? Do you really honestly believe that ranking? Is all that money worth it when you can’t even stay alive?What we should be taking out of this thread is that Pakistan needs to worry about itself more than Kashmir and Palestine, we should obviously support them and their rights, But emotional Pakistanis worry and protest more about Kashmir and Palestine than they do about issues in their own country, everyone is ready to go fight for Palestine but none for Pakistan. National interests should always be above useless humanity for countries that never even support us.Pakistan was there for KSA, Jordan, Indonesia, Bosnia, Egypt, Syria, the list goes on. We helped them when they needed support in wars, rebellions and to get independence, would any of these countries help Pakistan if we had such issues? Nope. Neither would Palestine. That’s why all these people asking the army to go fight Israel are wrong as well.There is a fine line between becoming evil for national interests, that a lot of today’s nations have crossed, or forgetting your interests and trying to play the worlds peacemaker, the side Pakistan keeps picking. We need to get to that line quickly and balance on it, crossing it is bad too. But neither extreme is better than the other.