Palestine vs Pakistan

Per Capita Income: (PPP)
Pakistan- $4800
Palestine-$7500

Human Development Index:
Pakistan:154 out of 189
Palestine:115 out of 189

Literacy Rate:
Pakistan- 60 %
Palestine- 97%

External Debt:
Pakistan- $115Billion
Palestine- $6Billion


Most Dangerous Countries in the World Ranking: (2019)
Pakistan: 153 Most Dangerous
Palestine: 142 Most Dangerous



Most Dangerous Countries for Women Rankings:
Pakistan: 6th Most Dangerous for Women
Palestine: 121st Most Dangerous for Women
(World Population Review 2021)


Political Ideology:
Pakistan: PTI- Revivalist/Orthodox
Palestine: PLO- Secular


Pakistanis: We will save Palestine
Palestinians: Save yourself first
 
VERY True. Palestinians are doing FAR better than Pakistan. We can sympathize and empathize with them but we cannot in NO way help the Palestinians.

WE first need to help and sustain Pakistan and Pakistanis before we can help anyone else.
 
Kia faida itne literacy rate or HDI ka jb koi jb dil chahey bina nuqsaan uthaye apk bachon ko mar k chala jaye?

2nd factor: population difference.
 
This is just sad.

It’s really pathetic for such a big nation to be so incapable of doing anything right and even falling so far behind a tiny, war-ravaged country.
 
So you are saying we should not intervene to save the Palestinians from the constant threat of the IDF?

How would you feel if Pakistan was in the same shoes as Palestine. Its a richer country In gdp per capita, has a better hdi and what not, but is being oppressed by the Indian regime?

Should we reject help from another nation because they are poorer or should we try to get all the help we can?

Because I can tell you now, the Palestinians do not care about the economies of either 2 countries. They care about their lives being saved and Al aqsa being saved. That's what they care about. Not the economies.


This is just a pathetic post.

I request the mods to delete it
 
Huffal said:
So you are saying we should not intervene to save the Palestinians from the constant threat of the IDF?

How would you feel if Pakistan was in the same shoes as Palestine. Its a richer country In gdp per capita, has a better hdi and what not, but is being oppressed by the Indian regime?

Should we reject help from another nation because they are poorer or should we try to get all the help we can?

Because I can tell you now, the Palestinians do not care about the economies of either 2 countries. They care about their lives being saved and Al aqsa being saved. That's what they care about. Not the economies.


This is just a pathetic post.

I request the mods to delete it
Click to expand...
We should not intervene; we should focus on our own problems first and foremost.

No one is helping us in our cause for Kashmir, have you suddenly forgotten about it? If we can't even deal with this problem, which is more personal, why should we divert our already very limited resources elsewhere? This is the height of foolishness.

This is a very good post actually, Pakistanis with their BS ego about supporting others while their own country is on a brink of bankruptcy is what’s pathetic.
 
Mugen said:
We should not intervene; we should focus on our own problems first and foremost.

No one is helping us in our cause for Kashmir, have you suddenly forgotten about it? If we can't even deal with this problem, which is more personal, why should we divert our already very limited resources elsewhere? This is the height of foolishness.

This is a very good post actually, Pakistanis with their BS ego about supporting others while their own country is on a brink of bankruptcy is what’s pathetic.
Click to expand...
So you are saying we should not help each other because of ego?

Tell me. What position is Palestine in to support the kashmiri cause? They can't send troops or make a protest in fear of Israeli attacks.

Idk about you but many many Muslim countries stand with pakistan regarding kashmir. I mean what do you want at this point in time?
Also kashmir unlike Palestine is a much less volatile situation. Its volatile yes but much less than Palestine which saw a recent war. Pakistan military has guaranteed the safety of millions of kashmiris living in AJK.

Palestine has no guaranteed safety whatsoever.

Through good deeds comes good rewards.

We as Muslims must overlook our own egos to help the other Muslim brothers and sisters around the world that are being oppressed.
 
Chakar The Great said:
Per Capita Income: (PPP)
Pakistan- $4800
Palestine-$7500

Human Development Index:
Pakistan:154 out of 189
Palestine:115 out of 189

Literacy Rate:
Pakistan- 60 %
Palestine- 97%

External Debt:
Pakistan- $115Billion
Palestine- $6Billion


Most Dangerous Countries in the World Ranking: (2019)
Pakistan: 153 Most Dangerous
Palestine: 142 Most Dangerous



Most Dangerous Countries for Women Rankings:
Pakistan: 6th Most Dangerous for Women
Palestine: 121st Most Dangerous for Women
(World Population Review 2021)


Political Ideology:
Pakistan: PTI- Revivalist/Orthodox
Palestine: PLO- Secular


Pakistanis: We will save Palestine
Palestinians: Save yourself first
Click to expand...
No offense but kind of a stupid comparison. Palestine doesn’t even exist anymore, that’s the issue. More than Half of this development was done by the Israelis, what good is all this if you have no freedom? I’d rather live in a shithole in Pakistan where I can freely pray and express opinions than the best part of Palestine where I can be kicked out of my house in a second. I’d rather be broke in Pakistan than well off in Palestine. Palestinians have no rights, they have no global influence, they have no freedom, they have no land, they have no homes, no military, no healthcare, no law, no identity and the list goes on. How is Palestine safer? Do you see a foreign country bombing our homes? Do you really honestly believe that ranking? Is all that money worth it when you can’t even stay alive?

What we should be taking out of this thread is that Pakistan needs to worry about itself more than Kashmir and Palestine, we should obviously support them and their rights, But emotional Pakistanis worry and protest more about Kashmir and Palestine than they do about issues in their own country, everyone is ready to go fight for Palestine but none for Pakistan. National interests should always be above useless humanity for countries that never even support us.

Pakistan was there for KSA, Jordan, Indonesia, Bosnia, Egypt, Syria, the list goes on. We helped them when they needed support in wars, rebellions and to get independence, would any of these countries help Pakistan if we had such issues? Nope. Neither would Palestine. That’s why all these people asking the army to go fight Israel are wrong as well.

There is a fine line between becoming evil for national interests, that a lot of today’s nations have crossed, or forgetting your interests and trying to play the worlds peacemaker, the side Pakistan keeps picking. We need to get to that line quickly and balance on it, crossing it is bad too. But neither extreme is better than the other.
 
