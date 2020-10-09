Palestine vs Pakistan

https://countryeconomy.com/countries/compare/palestine/pakistan
Pakistan statistics is worse then Palestine except I'm financial markets and armed forces.
How can that be?
Yes Palestine is going through warlike situation and needs to be supported
But why do we only raise our voice and concern for others but not for our nation & citizens.
Pakistan statistics is worse then Palestine except I'm financial markets and armed forces.
How can that be?
Yes Palestine is going through warlike situation and needs to be supported
But why do we only raise our voice and concern for others but not for our nation & citizens.