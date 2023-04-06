Palestine - The Powder keg

As the holy ones in Al Aqsa, asking for God's Grace, zionists hosts advanced over them, beating and thrashing wherever their hands could lay waste, the status quo of torture cannot perpetuate.



Both from agnostic or mildly put pragmatic view or from either of the three Abrahmic faiths, upheaval is past due.



As Palestinians enter 75th year of imprisonment and zionist celebrating platinum by demonstrating a hypocritical protest against Ben Natanyahou, while Arabs lost in wild ecstasy, cries and tears of the young and old Palestenian are to be heard and answered to by the Holiest of the Holy.



Change is the only constant in the Cosmos.



Hindus of India doing their victory parades after millennia and Zionist too finally close to David's empire of two millennia of yesters, Lord of Hosts shall surely muster His Troops for the Grand Finale.

War is there, war is upon, war cannot be averted even though MBS will built NEOM, Sheikh another Burj, we are already in the 3rd WW.

Russo-Ultainian War 13 months 9 days young, BRICS furthering another currency denomination, France in strikes, World cannot be more uglier inviting EF5 Tornados to flatten the landscape to rebuild a greenfield world.



Nervous days, how to accept death of your remaining life, where there are more luxuries to savor howsoever short, we all can indulge in fine cuisines while we still breathe the spring air.



بابر بہ عیش کوش کہ عالم دوبارہ نیست