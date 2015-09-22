Palestine : proposing a 2-state solution with flexible borders

i have this idea to produce fresh water for farming and all the other uses of fresh water, from seawater, on sunlight, using mostly/only off-the-shelf parts.. i am currently not able to pursue this idea myself due to financial constraints, so i thought i'd float the idea here looking for some constructive feedback.. i'm also not a mechanical engineer, i have studied software engineering, so i have a couple of specific hurdles with the engineering that i'd like your feedback on.. it starts with pvc tubing bringing seawater to a desert/climatically-hot area.. the pvc tubing does not need to be raised above ground level but rather be just laid on the ground to preheat the seawater. at the conversion site, you'd have multiple evaporation chambers made out of black plastic funnels, one normally upright beneath one inverted (so narrow part pointing straight up) and tied together using black ducktape perhaps. problem 1 is maintaining a stable water level in the lower (upright, narrow part of the funnel pointing down) funnels, and bringing new seawater to those lower funnels over terrain that varies in height aswell (potentially for several miles).. problem 2 is the condensation of vaporized freshwater from the 2-funnels devices back into liquid form for transportation to a farming area (which is suspect are pentiful), any area that could be farmed if it would receive a stable freshwater supply.. this idea is copylefted and donated to humanity by me. you are free to implement it entirely on your own and perhaps even turn it into a business where you take a modest percentage of revenue (the food output) to make the thing economically sustainable and interesting-to-scale-up..