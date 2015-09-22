What's new

Palestine : proposing a 2-state solution with flexible borders

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
I have some ideas about the entrenched, painful, conflict between the Isrealis and the Palestinians.

It was people right here on this forum that educated me in how unfair the Israelis have been towards the Palestinians ever since they invaded their lands, and this shows no signs of abeting with the Isrealis unwilling to give up their land grabbing plans for the West bank.

So i took a look at the map, and figured out a possible solution.
It would require the Palestinians to be content with building new homes and farmland (powered by Israeli supplied water[1]), and for the Egyptians to sell some of the land that borders with Israel to Israel and Palestine.

This would start by the Palestinians moving some of their farmland and residences to the South of the current West Bank region, and later into what are now Egyptian lands bordering Israel.

In return, the Palestinians would get prolonged peace and a unified strip of land, the Israelis would get room to expand (into the West Bank, and later towards the south of the West Bank too), and the Egyptians would get international credit, and money (supplied by both the Israelis, and Palestinian farm products).

Last edited:
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
PeaceGen said:
Go deal with the great replacement in Europe. Leave this to us. It will only stop when Jewish fake meschiach comes and then when the real Messia aka Isa alai salam aka Jesus comes.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
PeaceGen said:
So basically now ask eygpt to give ip their land
Lol
Brillaint

No wonder arabs want to give up palestine they think they are next
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
PeaceGen said:
Go to 1947 border... Make Jerusalem a neutral city with its own Mulit faith govt... 🙏
 
PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
why are you resistant to a perfectly good solution?
you base your arguments on nonsense, dude.

yes, the Palestinians were kicked off their land. That is a shame. But also a reality. The Israelis needed the land that they took and will take.

my proposal at least gives the Palestinians something legitimate to do (farming and nation-building, instead of futile war), and it gives the Egyptians something to do with that land of theirs that is currently UNUSED.
 
