Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI

Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh

24th November 2020



Meeting with United Nations - Special Coordinator for West Asia -Peace Process on Monday, 24th November 2020, Occupier of Palestine - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister expressed Readiness to Engage in talks with Republic of Palestine - Political Party - Hamas aimed at Improving Conditions in the Blockaded.



Occupier of Palestine - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Benny Gantz expressed his Gratitude to United Nations - Special Coordinator - Republic of Bulgaria - Citizen Nikolai Mladenov “for helping Facilitate the Resumption of Coordination with the Palestinian Authority,” and also to Discuss what Occupier of Palestine - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister

Benny Gantz called “Republic of Palestine - Armed Forces’ violation of Occupier of Palestine - Sovereignty.”



Occupier of Palestine - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Benny Gantz added that Arab Republic of Egypt Establishment is prepared “to Arrive at a Solution and Contribute to improved conditions for Republic of Palestine - Territory Gaza - Citizens ” provided an understanding is Reached that includes the Release of Occupier of Palestine - Military Command - Soldiers detained by Republic of Palestine - Security Forces.



There was no immediate Republic of Palestine - Security Forces - Headquarters Response to Occupier of Palestine - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Benny Gantz Remarks.



Last week, Republic of Palestine - Ministry of Civil Affairs Office -Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh wrote: “In light of the calls made by Republic of Palestine - President Mahmoud Abbas regarding Occupier of Palestine - Commitment to the Bilateral Signed Agreements, & based on the official written and oral letters we received, confirming Occupier of Palestine - Commitment to them. Accordingly, the relationship with Occupier of Palestine will return to how that was.”



Occupier of Palestine - Military Controlled Territory suffers from an Acute Shortage of Food and Medical Supplies plus extreme Unemployment Compounded by a Severe Electricity Crisis as a Result of the Arab League - Blockade imposed on Occupier of Palestine since 2007.



Republic of Palestine - Armed Forces holds Occupier of Palestine - Military Command - Four Soldier Prisoners, including Occupier of Palestine - Military Command - Two Soldier Prisoners captured during War on Republic of Palestine - Territory Gaza in the summer of 2014.



Republic of Palestine - Security Forces - Headquarters has demanded the Release of Republic of Palestine - Security Forces -Prisoners held by Occupier of Palestine - Military Command in Exchange for Occupier of Palestine - Security Personnel.