It appears that the Palestinian leadership is prepared to obligate its people to refugee status for at least another generation, perhaps two. After two more generations the 1967 war will be 100 years past, a century. There is no prospect for a military victory over Israel for at least one more generation. Demographics is on the side of the Palestinians as long as they can tolerate increasing their numbers but always only in the life style of a refugee. So how large a refuge population can the Palestinians tolerate? who will financially support them? for how long? To me the wiser course would be to capitulate to the Israelis now and then concentrate on strengthening their community financially and technologically, while hoping that demographics will allow them to achieve political power within a couple of more generations.

Click to expand...