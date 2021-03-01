PAL Aerospace, De Havilland Canada Jointly Developing Dash 8 P-4 MPA

PAL Aerospace and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (“De Havilland Canada”) on February 25 announced the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to jointly pursue the development of a fully missionized Dash 8-400 aircraft, called the “Dash 8 P-4” for maritime patrol (“MPA”), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (“ISR”), as well as other applications. Modified with auxiliary fuel tanks, the Dash 8 P-4 will have superior range, endurance, and time-on-station.

“We are excited to collaborate on this initiative and believe strongly that the Dash 8 P-4 will prove to be a market leading MPA and ISR solution while supporting highly skilled employment and the development of critical intellectual property here in Canada.”

