“We are excited to collaborate on this initiative and believe strongly that the Dash 8 P-4 will prove to be a market leading MPA and ISR solution while supporting highly skilled employment and the development of critical intellectual property here in Canada.”

PAL Aerospace, De Havilland Canada jointly developing Dash 8 P-4 MPA - Naval News

PAL Aerospace and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") on February 25 announced the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to jointly pursue the development of a fully missionized Dash 8-400 aircraft, called the "Dash 8 P-4" for maritime patrol ("MPA")

,” said Jake Trainor, CEO of PAL Aerospace. “.”PAL Aerospace and De Havilland Canada believe there exists a significant global market for missionized turboprop aircraft, especially in the MPA and ISR market. The unique capabilities the Dash 8-400 platform, in combination with PAL Aerospace’s demonstrated global capability as a full-service provider of specialized aircraft modification, technology integration and special missions operation, delivers a unique value proposition for clients looking for leading edge MPA and ISR programs. PAL Aerospace and De Havilland Canada are currently working together to offer a comprehensive Dash 8 P-4 MPA solution for the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s ongoing maritime surveillance aircraft procurement.,” said David Curtis, Executive Chairman of Longview Aviation Capital, De Havilland Canada’s parent company.,” said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at De Havilland Canada. “This new collaboration affirms commitments from both PAL Aerospace and De Havilland Canada to continue the development of multi-role, MPA and ISR configurations for the Dash 8-400 aircraft. The two companies will continue to cooperate in business development and marketing activities while fortifying long-term support, developing training capacity and combining resources to ensure superior aircraft performance.