India is not the US.



But the US DID attack Iraq and Afghanistan after that tragedy. If that was not an expression of their anger, I don't know what was.



You are free to question Pakistanis involvement in Mumbai. but NO INDIAN Questions it and that is what matters.



No civilian govt. in INdia will give our army the right to kill innocent kashmiris. SO your assumption is moot.



Also I have no idea who has banned me from that thread, Someone did and I assumed it was you.

Click to expand...