Pak's New Visa Policy on Arrival: 70 Big Countries to enjoy free visa on arrival to Pakistan

China, Turkey, Malaysia, UAE, Saudia, Qatar,

and 50 other total Countries to get visa on arrival facility

The Interior Ministry issued a new visa policy on 27th April, providing visa relaxations to 48 countries, including Iran, Russia, China, Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia, Denmark, Brazil, Germany, and Turkey.

Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States "did not" make it to the list of countries who will enjoy visa relaxations while travelling to Pakistan.

Under this new policy, the citizens of Turkey, Germany, China, Malaysia and other brotherly nations with enjoy multiple visa relaxations, along with benefitting from the convenience of visa on arrival. These citizens will be provided visa at the airport upon landing.



All other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will also be given on-arrival visa for 30 days once the policy is further expanded in future.



“The basic aim is that we should not see Pakistan in the perspective of a security state and open the country for the world,” he added.





By introducing a new relaxed visa policy, we want to open up our country to tourists from around the world as Pakistan has been a ‘closed’ country for the last 70 years,” said Hussain.



“Tourists can now go anywhere in Pakistan, they don’t need no-objection certificates (NOCs) anymore,” he said.



Earlier, as per the new visa policy, Pakistan had provide E-Visa facility to citizens from 175 countries, and now, 48 countries will enjoy the convenience of visa on arrival.

Salient features of new Pakistan visa regime for 175 Countries: