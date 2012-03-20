Pak's New Visa Policy on Arrival: 70 Big Countries to enjoy free visa on arrival to Pakistan

Pakistan New Visa Policy on Arrival: 50 Big Countries to enjoy new Visa on arrival to Pakistan
China, Turkey, Malaysia, UAE, Saudia, Qatar, Bahrain, Australia, and 50 other total Countries to get visa on arrival facility
Prime Minister Imran Khan eases visa policy to bolster tourism, trade and business after 70 years of closed country.
In January, 2019, the government had announced that it was easing travel restrictions in the hope of reviving tourism by offering visas on arrival to visitors from 50 countries and electronic visas to 175 nationalities.
The Interior Ministry issued a new visa policy on 27th April, providing visa relaxations to 48 countries, including Iran, Russia, China, Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia, Denmark, Brazil, Germany, and Turkey.
Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States "did not" make it to the list of countries who will enjoy visa relaxations while travelling to Pakistan.
The new visa policy has been implemented from 15th April, and the Interior Ministry has issued a notification to inform the 50 countries of the visa relaxations they will now be enjoying. Under this new policy, the citizens of Turkey, Germany, China, Malaysia and other brotherly nations with enjoy multiple visa relaxations, along with benefitting from the convenience of visa on arrival. These citizens will be provided visa at the airport upon landing.
All other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will also be given on-arrival visa for 30 days once the policy is further expanded in future.
“The basic aim is that we should not see Pakistan in the perspective of a security state and open the country for the world,” he added.
Hussain had told Gulf News in an earlier interview in Dubai that the aim of introducing the new visa regime is to bolster tourism, trade and foreign investment.
The new visa policy dictates that diplomats and government passport holders from 31 countries can benefit from extended visa durations and visa on arrival convenience, diplomatic passport holders from 12 countries will also enjoy visa on arrival while all citizens and passport holders from 5 countries will also enjoy this relaxation. The countries that have signed this agreement with Pakistan will be provided with visa facilities while landing on the airport.
As per the new visa policy, citizens of China, Turkey, Malaysia and UAE amongst others can also obtain a Pakistani visa through e-mail by paying a nominal fee of $8. The first phase of the implementation process will begin with five countries that enjoy major relaxations, these include China, Malaysia, and Turkey.
Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the new visa policy earlier in March and had claimed that it will help strengthen Pakistan’s tourism industry by making the visa application and approval process more convenient. This new policy has emerged as one of the major changes funneled by the PTI-led government.
By introducing a new relaxed visa policy, we want to open up our country to tourists from around the world as Pakistan has been a ‘closed’ country for the last 70 years,” said Hussain.
“Tourists can now go anywhere in Pakistan, they don’t need no-objection certificates (NOCs) anymore,” he said.
Earlier, as per the new visa policy, Pakistan had provide E-Visa facility to citizens from 175 countries, and now, 48 countries will enjoy the convenience of visa on arrival.
Salient features of new Pakistan visa regime for 175 Countries:
■ e-Visa for 175 countries
■ Visa on arrival for 50 countries (earlier they were 24)
■ Business visa for preferred 90 countries (earlier they were 68)
■ Work visa: Pakistan missions to issue visas on recommendation of Board of Investment (BOI)
■ Family visit: 5-year multiple entry visa in 7-10 working days
■ Pakistan missions to grant 5-year validity and one-year stay (multiple) entry visa to foreigners of Pakistani origin and their spouses
■ Diplomatic visa: Tenure of diplomatic/official assignment
■ On arrival visa facility of Sikhs who hold Canadian and British Passports
■ Tablighi (religious groups) visa: 45 days
■ Missionary visa: 1 year
■ Student visa: 2 years
