Pak's Harba missile: How India is fortifying defences to prevent Moskva like incident

Zarvan said:

Since sinking of Russian flagship cruiser- Moskva, after being hit by a Ukrainian missile. India has been keeping a close watch on Pakistan navy's anti-ship missile - Harba. In March 2022, Pakistan showcased its anti-ship cruise missile Harba for the first time in Qatar. It was developed for Pakistan navy to create an indigenous solution for its vessels. Watch this video for more.

Are not we worried about the same from BRAHMOS missile?IMO, it is routine for both sides to check the punch of the enemy and to devise strategy/defensive moves from such missiles for neutralization, avoidance, and destruction before reaching their intended targets.But a worrisome scenario as a country like Russia failed to save its flagship cruiser. India & Pakistan are nowhere to defend themselves from such attacks. Pakistan already tasted it from the 1971 missile attack on Karachi Port.India, with all the best used from Israel EW suits in their MIGs never able to avoid the missiles fired from Pakistan.Once fired, the missile is usually a potent force against its target. We witnessed the frustration and confusion of Indians as they shot down their own helicopter in the 'surgical strike' skirmish.