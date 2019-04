Organised Corruption is Crime Against Humanity:





They have stolen Right to Human Dignity.

Anatomy of Corruption:



True Size of Pak's Economy:

Compromised National Sovereignty:

Comprehensive National Strength:

Educated Slave Drivers:



LaWhore Justice System:

FBR a 8 Trillion PKR Racket:

Energy & IPP:

Go to China / Disease is profitable:

It is the responsibility of the State to

What is the solution to remedy this Crime Agianst Humanity:

Will the Pak State do such a thing?