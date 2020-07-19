PakPositivism: How to manage Discourse for PakPosters on PDF!!!

Mangus Ortus Novem said:



Changing world..fast and nearing accute conflicts...be it in Geopolitics/Geoeconomics or Technology.



We need to learn to be eachothers strength and build upon it.



Although, heated debates among Paks is only natural thing, however, it is imperative not to forget that We all are Paks!



Since, the world is shapping itself for new possible Form... we must also learn to adopt to its emerging vectors.



Take for example this 25yrs Sino-Iranian StrategicDeal ... of course, it has far reaching effects... India out...China in! CPEC will transform further.



Or the Liberation of some parts of IndianOccupiedLadakh by the PLA... and its subsequence equations...



Or the rising tensions in SouthChinaSea...



And of course, KhooniVirus and its devastation in loss of HumanLives and destruction of GlobalEconomy.



We need to up our game in discourse here on PDF. Doing the same old, same old is neither mentally challenging nor is fun anymore.



Perhaps, it is important that we Change!



Regarding the good Indians ...



I for one support their full presence here...otherwise, we won't be able to know/learn their thinking...even though here on PDF the most of good Indians are rather restrained in their 'thinking' ...unlike BRF or other Indian Fora....



They do try to derail or mock but taking their bait should be passé now.



Please, that DeityCow is Mother to Indians and the byproduct of this Deity is sacred for the good Indians.



By mocking them about DeityCowGifts ... we don't gain anything.



Instead we can choose to show respect and either remain quiet about it or write in encouraging, respectful manner... so that we don't hurt the feelings of the Most Indians here on PDF!



Same goes for DeityMonkey or DeityElephant or anyohter deities that the good Indians worship... we can choose not to comment but show respect.



Our focus must remain PakKashmiris in IoJK and then Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan... we must keep standing up for their rights or voice concerns/outrage at IndianStateSponsored Violence against Muslims in India or Killing of PakKashmiris.



Of course, we need to protect OurIslamic and Ancient Heritage and not allow the good Indians with day-time robbery in their quest for Supremecy!



And that brings us to the question of:



How Does an Indian mind works? Do we fully understand Indianness ? Can we try to see things from their perspective to be able to better counter it? How can we disect this ObssessiveCompulsiveness to be SuperPower by the good Indians? Understanding the Nemesis is Key to Victory!



Yes, Indians are Incorrigible.... and we just cann't change that.



But we can try to up our game so to speak and try to engage Indians in a different manner...



These are subjects we can try to understand and implement together .



So allow me to invite you, Paks, and let us discuss it among ourselves whether we can come up with a better modus operandi to deal/engage with the good Indians here on PDF...that we might understand Indianness !



Thankyou!!!



Mangus



How Does an Indian mind works?

Do we fully understand Indianness?

Can we try to see things from their perspective to be able to better counter it?

How can we dissect this ObssessiveCompulsiveness to be SuperPower by the good Indians?

My reply below applies to a large majority of Indians, one to one they like Pakistanis as we like them, but their views of us as a collective, as Pakistanis (collective) rather than just Pakistani (individual) tend to be very different, the hatred for Pakistan as a state or a nation reaches another level altogether.So, it is important to differentiate this triangular dichotomy in how they view us. And I believe it is by design, maybe not by individuals but the government, intellectuals and media has reinforced this separation over the past decades into the Indian mindset. I don’t care why it is there, it is there and should be recognised as a source of hatred.It is designed to assuage the average Pakistani to say you are ok, it’s just your society, government, army or country that we hate. So the person at an individual level does not feel insulted. It is like saying you are ok but your mother or father is a scum, and your family are a bunch of tramps.It is such a refined attack, that we have adopted it into our mindset. The people are good but everything else is bad, but you are part of the “everything”, that collective being criticised, you are a part of that collective. You are being criticised.I will keep everything condensed, with the expectation I am among a knowledgeable group.Firstly, creates a historical link into the imagined ancient past in order to justify the modern Indian states historical foundation, a Bharat Mata if you will, even though the term only came into being just 100 years prior but the imagery is that they have existed till the dawn of time as a nation(for those who are not clear, India is only as old as Pakistan).Secondly, Like the Huns for Romans, the Russian bear for British Raj, the Red Soviets for America, the othering of Pakistan as an evil entity such as Lanka in the Ramayana and Mahabharata, a modern day Lanka to create a sense of unity among the people, us vs. them, we are civilised they are terrorist etc etc. The modern day Lanka without which the Indian identity would be weak. It has helped in creating a sense of indianness since its independence and still in play, that’s why Pakistan bashing gets votes at every election.Thirdly, the dream of a great superpower the world worships, India itself is a Godly figure for the world, the imagery of that imagination. So the historical link with the ancient past, the creation (in their mindset) of Lanka (Pakistan) for the modern age and the religious Godly superpower that is India to complete the fantasy of the Indian mind. The past, present and the future.Sorry longer then I planned but still massively condensed.We never have, and still don’t, but there is an increasing number of viewpoints that are coming forward that shows that an enlightened thinker is awaking among Pakistanis. But any thought, idea or a conclusion is only alive as long as the masses absorb it, which takes time.So far we have only recognised India in the same mindset in which they created for themselves (lazy intellectualism) and put three labels on India for ourselves, democracy, liberalism and secular. No one questioned if these are indeed factual labels for India. Why are there hundreds of riots every year since independence ( doesnt happen in Pakistan), why did a secular supreme court make religious rulings, such as the one in 1994 that declared that a mosque is not an essential part of Islam (one would think it’s a joke? But it’s not), why is there such high level of criminality among Indian Politician’s, where murderers and rapists are sitting in the legislatures (acounting for 30% of membership on average), endless examples, stories and facts, but we never questioned.But, we have started to do so, we did not recognise them but have started to. Those doubters who were still unsure, we have to love modi; he kicked any doubt that was left out of their minds. Thank you a million times my great Modi gg, please come have some tea.When we did not attack in their war with China in 1962, that was us seeing it from their perspective (we got 1971), when we offered a no war pact, we were seeing it from their prospective (we got Siachen), when we had proof they were conducting terrorism in Pakistan during the 1960s and 70s and didnt pay in kind, we were seeing it from their prospective (we got training for MQM, creation of Baloch groups, endless other examples), when we offered to negotiate more often then was necessary and took part in empty negotiations we were seeing it from their prospective (we got support for further terror, including TTP). We have tried.But, for them the only Pakistan they want to see is a Pakistan on its knees, nothing else will do. Balakot is a prime, most recent example. They only understand strength. The only perspective we need to show them is get our economy in shape, build intellectual capacity and unity, and stand tall, then they will be happy to talk with you for actual solutions. If you bend as a mark of respect, they will be unzipping the trouser. I don’t say to be disrespectful but as a recognition of Indian mindset.By not playing nice, by getting our house in order, by stop complaining about everything under the sun, by developing like we did before, by helping to bring peace in Afghanistan, it is more important for us then to them. I could go on but you understand my meaning.There is nothing we need to do for them, but stand strong from our side, make the required adjustment internally so that we are able to stand strong. The following will create a strong reaction, but please forget historical corruption, make laws and let the law take its course, it is more important to make sure corruption does not happen again then to recover money and punish historical corruption, it wastes more time, more money and creates instability.It may not sound ideal but we are living in the real world, if you want results then we need to take result oriented actions. You go after everyone you will have no one left. Where is the unity? Where is the development?