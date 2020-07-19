PakPositivism: How to manage Discourse for PakPosters on PDF!!!

Mangus Ortus Novem
My very dear Paks,
Changing world..fast and nearing accute conflicts...be it in Geopolitics/Geoeconomics or Technology.
We need to learn to be eachothers strength and build upon it.
Although, heated debates among Paks is only natural thing, however, it is imperative not to forget that We all are Paks!
Since, the world is shapping itself for new possible Form... we must also learn to adopt to its emerging vectors.
Take for example this 25yrs Sino-Iranian StrategicDeal ... of course, it has far reaching effects... India out...China in! CPEC will transform further.
Or the Liberation of some parts of IndianOccupiedLadakh by the PLA... and its subsequence equations...
Or the rising tensions in SouthChinaSea...
And of course, KhooniVirus and its devastation in loss of HumanLives and destruction of GlobalEconomy.
We need to up our game in discourse here on PDF. Doing the same old, same old is neither mentally challenging nor is fun anymore.
Perhaps, it is important that we Change!
Regarding the good Indians...
I for one support their full presence here...otherwise, we won't be able to know/learn their thinking...even though here on PDF the most of good Indians are rather restrained in their 'thinking' ...unlike BRF or other Indian Fora....
They do try to derail or mock but taking their bait should be passé now.
Please, that DeityCow is Mother to Indians and the byproduct of this Deity is sacred for the good Indians.
By mocking them about DeityCowGifts ... we don't gain anything.
Instead we can choose to show respect and either remain quiet about it or write in encouraging, respectful manner...so that we don't hurt the feelings of the Most Indians here on PDF!
Same goes for DeityMonkey or DeityElephant or anyohter deities that the good Indians worship... we can choose not to comment but show respect.
Our focus must remain PakKashmiris in IoJK and then Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan... we must keep standing up for their rights or voice concerns/outrage at IndianStateSponsored Violence against Muslims in India or Killing of PakKashmiris.
Of course, we need to protect OurIslamic and Ancient Heritage and not allow the good Indians with day-time robbery in their quest for Supremecy!
And that brings us to the question of:
Understanding the Nemesis is Key to Victory!
Yes, Indians are Incorrigible.... and we just cann't change that.
But we can try to up our game so to speak and try to engage Indians in a different manner...
These are subjects we can try to understand and implement together.
So allow me to invite you, Paks, and let us discuss it among ourselves whether we can come up with a better modus operandi to deal/engage with the good Indians here on PDF...that we might understand Indianness!
Thankyou!!!
Mangus
@masterchief_mirza @Ace of Spades @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @newb3e @Verve @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Clutch @Pandora @N.Siddiqui @Chakar The Great @Pakistan First @PAKISTANFOREVER @Max @Rafi @SIPRA Kindly, tag other PakPosters, please.
@jaibi @Foxtrot Alpha @The Eagle @LeGenD @PakSword @BHarwana @Moonlight PakBrothers... if you kindly, let this thread run in Member's section... and patrol it every now and then... would be great help!
