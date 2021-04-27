Pakitan -Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852

Imran Khan
Are these one jab or two jabs vaccines, and what is the cost.
No Astra zeneca vaccines it seems, as EU has banned it.
Need to call NCOC for registration???
most one jab CANSINO (which is free of cost )Are these one jab or two jabs vaccines, and what is the cost.
Need to sms CNIC number to 1166 for registration.
Thanks for the information.most one jab CANSINO (which is free of cost )
another option is Russian Sputnik V which cost 13000RS.