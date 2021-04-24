Pakistanstandswithindia - An Irony

Watch: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar appeals for help to India in its oxygen crisis ‘I appeal to my government, my people – India needs a lot of oxygen tanks...’

According to a BBC world service poll in 2017, 85% indians expressed a negative view for Pakistan.Another Pew Research Poll in 2017 showed 63% indians supporting more military force on Kashmiris.This was back in 2017.According to TRT, an overwhelming majority of indians on social media unstintingly supported 5th August 2019 crackdown on Kashmir with most indians targeting Kashmiri women in a horrendous display of misogyny.A long list of brutal terrorist attacks in Pakistan directly sponsored by the indian state and the most recent one which is still being heavily downplayed, continue. What if the Chinese delegation had been targeted? This could have jeopardize CPEC.Quetta attack was never even trending but Pakistanstandswithindia was. Why?Even President Obama's book mentions "The quickest route to national unity in India is expressing hostility toward Pakistan".One is forced to ask as to why Pakistanis are going over the top to show sympathy to a people who despise Pakistanis themselves? From common people to Shoaib Akhtars to other celebrities to even the PM of Pakistan expressed his sympathy.What could be the reason for this extreme behavior? Check out below Could it be that Pakistani society across the board be it anyone, is generally is so morally broken that it tries to feel good in helping an incorrigible enemy while completely ignoring its own people be it in any part of Pakistan and Ilegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)?