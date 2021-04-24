What's new

#Pakistanstandswithindia - An Irony

According to a BBC world service poll in 2017, 85% indians expressed a negative view for Pakistan.

Another Pew Research Poll in 2017 showed 63% indians supporting more military force on Kashmiris.

This was back in 2017.

According to TRT, an overwhelming majority of indians on social media unstintingly supported 5th August 2019 crackdown on Kashmir with most indians targeting Kashmiri women in a horrendous display of misogyny.

A long list of brutal terrorist attacks in Pakistan directly sponsored by the indian state and the most recent one which is still being heavily downplayed, continue. What if the Chinese delegation had been targeted? This could have jeopardize CPEC.

Quetta attack was never even trending but Pakistanstandswithindia was. Why?

Even President Obama's book mentions "The quickest route to national unity in India is expressing hostility toward Pakistan".

One is forced to ask as to why Pakistanis are going over the top to show sympathy to a people who despise Pakistanis themselves? From common people to Shoaib Akhtars to other celebrities to even the PM of Pakistan expressed his sympathy.

What could be the reason for this extreme behavior? Check out below

Could it be that Pakistani society across the board be it anyone, is generally is so morally broken that it tries to feel good in helping an incorrigible enemy while completely ignoring its own people be it in any part of Pakistan and Ilegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)?


I agree we should let them suffer in their own mess. Our attention to be focused on our fight against Covid19.
 
It's nothing but perception building.

Pakistanis are suffering from a bad perception about them built by India and the world that they want to show others they are good people.

You can say, the people who are involved in such trends are also suffering from inferiority complex. They feel good when 1 in 100 Indians thank them.... even if 99 still make a mockery of the offer being made out of desperation.

Sadly our liberals suffer from this inferiority complex the most.
 
It's nothing but perception building.

Pakistanis are suffering from a bad perception about them built by India and the world that they want to show others they are good people.

You can say, the people who are involved in such trends are also suffering from inferiority complex. They feel good when 1 in 100 Indians thank them.... even if 99 still make a mockery of the offer being made out of desperation.

Sadly our liberals suffer from this inferiority complex the most.
Perceptions are at their root grounded in reality. The actions of Pakistanis, not those of India and others build the perception of Pakistan.
 
It's nothing but perception building.

Pakistanis are suffering from a bad perception about them built by India and the world that they want to show others they are good people.

You can say, the people who are involved in such trends are also suffering from inferiority complex. They feel good when 1 in 100 Indians thank them.... even if 99 still make a mockery of the offer being made out of desperation.

Sadly our liberals suffer from this inferiority complex the most.
This is percolating into the leadership. This is shaping a defeatist mentality I link bury the past comments with it.

Solution is needed.
 
