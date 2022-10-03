Pakistan's Youngest Startup CEO Ft. Muhammad Ahmad ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Muhammad Ahmad. What is his business about? Early life and Education? Why did he choose to go to Nust and not LUMS? Why did he choose to do mechanical engineering and how did it go? How did he ensure his university will be different? Did “thinking out of the box” work? The thought behind starting InLights & how did he make it happen? What is their next move going to be? Does this exist in the market & why they still wanted to do it? What does Ahmad have to say about the scope for engineers? What are Pakistani engineers waiting for & why do we do anything? “Perspective Theory” & does the law of attraction really work? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Muhammad Ahmad

01:10 InLights - What is the business about?

01:48 Early life & Education

03:50 Why did Ahmad choose to go to NUST?

07:23 Why not LUMS?

08:06 Why did he choose to do mechanical engineering

10:56 How did it go?

11:38 How did he ensure his university will be different?

15:13 Did “thinking out of the box” work?

15:36 The thought behind starting InLights

23:43 How did he make it happen?

30:48 What are they planning to do next?

37:05 Does this exist in the market & why they still wanted to do it?

42:13 What does Ahmad have to say about the scope for engineers?

51:03 What are Pakistani engineers waiting for?

57:03 Disrupting how problems are approached & why do we do anything?

1:07:41 “Perspective Theory” & does the law of attraction really work?

1:14:02 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?