Pakistan’s young climber makes it to Africa’s highest peak

Mar 5, 2017
Web Desk On Feb 16, 2021


A young climber from Pakistan has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak (5,895 metres or 19,341 ft) on the continent of South Africa.

23-year-old Asad Ali Memon reached the Mweka gate (finish point) at midnight between Feb 15-16 after climbing the Uhuru peak of Mt Kilimanjaro in the United Republic of Tanzania. He achieved this feat within 20 hours.

The young climber started his push for the summit from the Umbwe Gate (start point) early Monday morning and opted for the most challenging route to the summit, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Tanzania.
“His mission to traverse the summit and return within one day (24 hours) has been achieved well within the time limit despite being a snowy and rainy weather during the day,” the statement said.

Memon has added a new feather to his mountaineering achievements at the young age of 23.
The high commission said: “His solo summit of Uhuru peak will contribute to opening new vistas of collaboration in adventure sports and tourism between Pakistan and Tanzania.

It shows the current state and intellect of Pakistani awam. This guy is nowhere to be seen on media, PR agencies etc.

BUT Pawri horai hai is high!
 
Big Tank said:
It shows the current state and intellect of Pakistani awam. This guy is nowhere to be seen on media, PR agencies etc.

BUT Pawri horai hai is high!
I would say give it a few hours. Other media will start posting it. Ary (one of the big media houses) posted about him, so others won't be far behind.
 
Big Tank said:
It shows the current state and intellect of Pakistani awam. This guy is nowhere to be seen on media, PR agencies etc.

BUT Pawri horai hai is high!
Seriously man that pawri chick is paindu beauty with no brains.
Now she is making more pawri songs on her youtube channel and feeling proud of the fame and attention she is getting when infact everyone is making fun of her.
RIP decency and intellectuals.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Seriously man that pawri chick is paindu beauty with no brains.
Now she is making more pawri songs on her youtube channel and feeling proud of the fame and attention she is getting when infact everyone is making fun of her.
RIP decency and intellectuals.
That's why Ive no hopes from Pakistani awam or Pakistan to get stable. Hate me for this but we all will witness.

A country is built up by its nation. Our nation is hunting for pawri horai hai, khoobsorat chai wala, tarbooz wala, khokhlay wannabe celebrities and tiktokers. Pakistanis try hard to become Iranians and Turks but they as a nation are intellectually way higher than us.
 
