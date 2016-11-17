Pakistan’s young climber makes it to Africa’s highest peak

SecularNationalist said: Seriously man that pawri chick is paindu beauty with no brains.

Now she is making more pawri songs on her youtube channel and feeling proud of the fame and attention she is getting when infact everyone is making fun of her.

RIP decency and intellectuals. Click to expand...

That's why Ive no hopes from Pakistani awam or Pakistan to get stable. Hate me for this but we all will witness.A country is built up by its nation. Our nation is hunting for pawri horai hai, khoobsorat chai wala, tarbooz wala, khokhlay wannabe celebrities and tiktokers. Pakistanis try hard to become Iranians and Turks but they as a nation are intellectually way higher than us.