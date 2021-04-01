Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pakistan’s Water Crisis
Thread starter
Paul2
Start date
35 minutes ago
P
Paul2
FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,291
3
872
Country
Location
35 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
R
Groundwater Depletion in Pakistan
RiazHaq
Apr 1, 2021
Replies
4
Views
299
Apr 2, 2021
Paul2
P
AMERICA CAN’T IGNORE THE NEXT INDO-PAKISTANI CRISIS
Zarvan
Mar 5, 2021
Replies
2
Views
508
Mar 5, 2021
cloud4000
Who owns groundwater in water-stressed Pakistan?
ghazi52
Jul 14, 2020
Replies
1
Views
388
Jul 15, 2020
TNT
IFC invests $25m in Packages Limited to modernise operations, cut energy, water use in Pakistan
Morpheus
Jul 27, 2020
Replies
0
Views
290
Jul 27, 2020
Morpheus
Locusts crisis: India sends 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran
sammuel
Jun 13, 2020
Replies
0
Views
338
Jun 13, 2020
sammuel
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
TLP Mullahs Kidnapped 5 policemen including DSP in Lahore
Latest: xyx007
A moment ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: WudangMaster
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
India, Pakistan, China, Russia have stake in Afghanistan's stable future: Joe Biden.
Latest: vostok
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
There is an uproar in Europe right now as we speak due to Football - European Super League proposal
Latest: Titanium100
1 minute ago
Europe & Russia
FIR lodged for 'dishonouring' Priest King at Mohenjo Daro
Latest: lastofthepatriots
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
TLP Mullahs Kidnapped 5 policemen including DSP in Lahore
Latest: xyx007
A moment ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
S
Featured
Breaking : Pakistan to ban TLP officially
Latest: shah_123
11 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Air Force Transport
Latest: Strife
53 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Photos | Pakistan Police, Rangers, Airport Security, FC, LEA, Rescue & Disaster Response Agencies.
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 9:19 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Naval Aviation - Updated
Latest: Imran Khan
Today at 8:36 PM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
FIR lodged for 'dishonouring' Priest King at Mohenjo Daro
Latest: lastofthepatriots
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan’s military establishment biggest business group: UNDP
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
8 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested in Lahore, Protests, and related
Latest: Dual Wielder
17 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Why doesn't Pakistan have a speciliazed Riot Control Police?
Latest: Vapnope
19 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Some Indian numbers found in WhatsApp groups of TLP members - Arshad Sharif
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
28 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
The USAF publishes an approximate photo of its future sixth-generation aircraft
Latest: Avatar
Today at 8:49 PM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 8:26 PM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Today at 6:07 PM
Military History & Tactics
DCS thread
Latest: Ali_Baba
Today at 5:28 PM
Air Warfare
WW2 Animated: Western Front, 1944-1945
Latest: dexter
Today at 3:46 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: WudangMaster
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chill Bangladesh Thread
Latest: The Ronin
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: Messerschmitt
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Arian
18 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Is South Korea's new KF-21 fighter similar to India's AMCA stealth jet?
Latest: antonius123
25 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom