What's new

Pakistan's war capabilities and war time economy predictions

Warking

Warking

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 12, 2021
26
0
16
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This thread is about discussion and getting a deeper understanding of Pakistan. We will not discuss course of wars or such things, we will however discuss 4 things.

1. Pakistan's industrial capabilities ( militarily )
2. Pakistan's industry strength generally so civilian industry is included like steel production etc
3. Pakistan's economy now ( The current peace time GDP, GDP growth etc)
4. Incase of a large conventional war will our industry hold up can we support a war?

These are quite vague for that i am sorry but this thread is more about fun and to create food for thought.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

D
ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan: US is to blame
Replies
0
Views
352
Darius77
D
Shahzaz ud din
The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again
Replies
0
Views
275
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
User
U
Valar.
Pakistan is no stranger to mega-crises but this is different
Replies
0
Views
238
Valar.
Valar.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
What Indian Intelligence Agencies should learn from Ladakh standoff
Replies
0
Views
270
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom