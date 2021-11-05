Pakistan's war capabilities and war time economy predictions

This thread is about discussion and getting a deeper understanding of Pakistan. We will not discuss course of wars or such things, we will however discuss 4 things.



1. Pakistan's industrial capabilities ( militarily )

2. Pakistan's industry strength generally so civilian industry is included like steel production etc

3. Pakistan's economy now ( The current peace time GDP, GDP growth etc)

4. Incase of a large conventional war will our industry hold up can we support a war?



These are quite vague for that i am sorry but this thread is more about fun and to create food for thought.