/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Pakistan's vast Shale Oil & Gas Reserves | Updates & Discussions

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by RiazHaq, Jun 17, 2013.

Page 1 of 25
  1. Jun 17, 2013 #1
    RiazHaq

    RiazHaq SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,127
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2009
    Ratings:
    +57 / 5,302 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Pakistan has more shale oil than Canada, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report released on June 13, 2013.

    [​IMG]

    The US EIA report estimates Pakistan's total shale oil reserves at 227 billion barrels of which 9.1 billion barrels are technically recoverable with today's technology. In addition, the latest report says Pakistan has 586 trillion cubic feet of shale gas of which 105 trillion cubic feet (up from 51 trillion cubic feet reported in 2011) is technically recoverable with current technology.

    The top ten countries by shale oil reserves include Russia (75 billion barrels), United States (58 billion barrels), China (32 billion barrels), Argentina (27 billion barrels), Libya (26 billion barrels), Venezuela (13 billion barrels), Mexico (13 billion barrels), Pakistan (9.1 billion barrels), Canada (8.8 billion barrels) and Indonesia (8 billion barrels).

    Pakistan's current annual consumption of oil is only 150 million barrels. Even if it more than triples in the next few years, the 9.1 billion barrels currently technically recoverable would be enough for over 18 years. Similarly, even if Pakistan current gas demand of 1.6 trillion cubic feet triples in the next few years, it can be met with 105 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas for more than 20 years. And with newer technologies on the horizon, the level of technically recoverable shale oil and gas resources could increase substantially in the future.

    [​IMG]

    Source: US EIA Report 2013

    As can be seen in the shale resource map, most of Pakistan's shale oil and gas resources are located in the lower Indus basin region, particularly in Ranikot and Sembar shale formations.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Source: US EIA Report 2013

    Since the middle of the 18th century, the Industrial Revolution has transformed the world. Energy has become the life-blood of modern economies. Energy-hungry machines are now doing more and more of the work at much higher levels of productivity than humans and animals who did it in pre-industrial era. Every modern, industrial society in history has gone through a 20-year period where there was extremely large investment in the power sector, and availability of ample electricity made the transition from a privilege of an urban elite to something every family would have. If Pakistan wishes to join the industrialized world, it will have to do the same by having a comprehensive energy policy and large investments in the power sector. Failure to do so would condemn Pakistanis to a life of poverty and backwardness.




    The availability of large domestic shale oil and gas expands the opportunity to reduce Pakistan's dependence on imports to overcome the current energy crisis and to fuel the industrial economy. But it'll only be possible with high priority given to investments in developing the energy sector of the country.

    Haq's Musings: US EIA Estimates Pak Shale Oil Reserves at 9.1 Billion Barrels

    Original Source:

    EIA: Pakistan's Shale Oil & Gas reserves.
     
  2. Jun 17, 2013 #2
    jbgt90

    jbgt90 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,117
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 11,004 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Been hearing about big discoveries for the past 6 yrs in Pakistan . no utilization though.
     
  3. Jun 17, 2013 #3
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,748
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +367 / 87,996 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    @RiazHaq

    Sir are you able post the real sources too?
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  4. Jun 17, 2013 #4
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,421
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 26,069 / -9
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    I have never seen him posting the real source of news, rather than his own blog post.
     
  5. Jun 17, 2013 #5
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,454
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,348 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Can you name a few of these discoveries.
     
  6. Jun 17, 2013 #6
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,454
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,348 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Relevant map:

    [​IMG]
     
  7. Jun 17, 2013 #7
    jbgt90

    jbgt90 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,117
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 11,004 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    search in pdf , they keep cropping up . recently one came up started by one of our Mods in 2008, people were still discussing it but no steps taken to extract it.
    http://www.defence.pk/forums/economy-development/38544-huge-coal-reserves-discovered-pakistan.html
    http://www.defence.pk/forums/economy-development/258375-new-way-using-thir-coal-devised-pcsir.html
    there are more . but i am in the office and dont have time to search.
     
  8. Jun 17, 2013 #8
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,454
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,348 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This thread is about oil and gas and not coal. Why quote irrelevant topic.
     
  9. Jun 17, 2013 #9
    jbgt90

    jbgt90 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,117
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 11,004 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    I meant huge discoveries of natural reserves are found a lot , never exploited. refute that .
     
  10. Jun 17, 2013 #10
    nomi007

    nomi007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,288
    Joined:
    Jan 11, 2010
    Ratings:
    +9 / 7,705 / -3
    sorry donot worry our leaders are not interested to explore them
     
  11. Jun 17, 2013 #11
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,454
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,348 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  12. Jun 17, 2013 #12
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,454
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,348 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The work is continuing but at slow pace because of the involvement of government departments. Federal and provincial governments are both involved. When ever bureaucrats get involved in a project it is bound to get delayed.

    Here is the government of Sindh department website link:

    www.sindhcoal.gos.pk
     
  13. Jun 17, 2013 #13
    Pakistanisage

    Pakistanisage PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    9,453
    Joined:
    Jul 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +19 / 15,739 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Coal, Natural Gas, Shale Oil - We don't have dearth of energy resources. We just lack the will to make things happen. Hopefully we have turned the corner on that front.
     
  14. Jun 17, 2013 #14
    Beerbal

    Beerbal FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    780
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 618 / -1


    Or they are saving it for future.. I remember my childhood, I use to eat my chocolate while my younger brother save his choclate till we consume ours.. :P


    By the way, I am thinking how India can drain out all Pakistani shale gas's' through Rajsthan... :P
     
  15. Jun 17, 2013 #15
    PakPrinciples

    PakPrinciples FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    311
    Joined:
    May 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +3 / 242 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    The result of corruption and/or incompetence.

    There are those who want to keep importing oil and gas since they make a commission from their sale (same thing occurs in the US) and then there were previous governments who refused to raise the tax to GDP ratio to 17% which could have raised the funds necessary for these projects.

    If Pakistan takes 4% of the GDP and invest it in a 6000 MW combined cycle natural gas plants (increase production from fields we're already producing from because the necessary infrastructure already exists to transport electricity) which can be constructed in as little as 20 months they meet the current electricity shortfall and future short term needs. Afterwards the economy goes back to growing at 8+% a year and they can raise the tax to GDP ratio to 18% (17% to meet the budget and the extra 1% to invest in future power generation to ensure the country never experiences another energy crisis).

    However, if what I'm reading is correct, Nawaz does seem to be making some headway (though his tax increases appear to be targeting the poor and middle class a lot more than they are the wealthy).
     
Page 1 of 25
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)