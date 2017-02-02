Pakistan's valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.



ISLAMABAD 07 SEPTEMBER, 2020:- PAF observed 7 September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country. The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest during a Martyrs’ Day ceremony held at Air Headquarters Islamabad. Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said that on the memorable and historic day of September 7, I pay tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who stood like a rock against enemy aggression and reduced its nefarious intentions to dust. He further said that today we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland. He added that Pakistan's valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.Highlighting the current situation in Kashmir, he added that we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades. To pay homage to the martyrs’, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered “Fateha”. Principal Staff Officers, officers, Airmen and PAF civilians attended the ceremony.Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Similar wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs’ all over the country.