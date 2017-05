Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case is, no doubt, the “talk of the town” these days. But, in order to understand the implications of this much-debated matter, it is necessary to know the meaning of “sovereignty” which is the centerpiece and crux of this story.“Sovereignty is not given, it is always taken.”– Kamal AtaturkSovereignty, for the very existence of any state and its organs, is as imperative as oxygen for the survival of a human being. The concept of sovereignty is still central to most thinking about international relations and particularly international law. The concept is condemned in the context of a nation’s “right” to monopolize certain exercises of power with respect to its territory and citizens but it is still prized by those who maintain certain “realist” views or who, otherwise, wish to prevent (sometimes with justification) foreign or international powers and authorities from interfering in a national government’s decisions and activities. It cannot be ignored that sovereignty is an essential ingredient of the State as it makes the State supreme in both internal and external matters. State, its officials, and members of the society are guardians of it. They have to fight on every front from political to diplomatic ones and from military to intelligence to defend it.Read more: Will Pakistan execute Jadhav before the final verdict? It is no more a secret that India is carrying out militant activities across Pakistan to destabilize it internally without imposing traditional war through unconventional means. Being an arch nuclear rival and dreaming round the clock about becoming a regional superpower, we can’t expect anything good from India. Now, Afghan and Iranian weapons, too, are speaking the Indian language.This could have become a major diplomatic victory as well but it seems that the Governments “pro-Indian approach” is an obstacle in it.To turn Baluchistan into another “East Pakistan”, India is funding Baloch separatists and tribal leaders, who, sitting in their cozy houses outside the country, are playing in Indian hands.Karachi, being the financial hub and backbone of Pakistan, is also on its hit list. Our Intelligence agencies have left no stone unturned to unearth the terrorist networks. The first time we Pakistan got the chance to prove Indian involvement in the so-called “separatist movements” and insurgency, was when in March 2016, Indian Naval officer named Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested on the charges of espionage and sabotage for waging terror on Pakistani soil. This could have become a major diplomatic victory as well but it seems that the Governments “pro-Indian approach” is an obstacle in it. The Prime Minister never even bothered to take the name of the spy on any global forum. Some believe that this “deliberate silence” is a part of his policy, but the question is, does he have any policy other than his personal business agenda?Read more: Spies and terrorists seeping into Pakistan: India’s dirty war The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated when the military court sentenced Jadhav to death after his confessional statement. India raised objections over the legal procedure and declared the certified militant as “son of the Indian soil”. Indian Foreign Minister vowed to exert all political and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to get Jhadav released. Sajan Jindal, an Indian steel magnate turned unofficial diplomat, and a personal friend of both Modi and Nawaz, arrived Pakistan and the PM met him without taking the foreign office and military establishment on board in Murree, which is creating many cogent doubts in the minds of many. After this, all of a sudden, India decided to take the case to the International Court of Justice.