Pakistan's twitter trends

Yesterday/today it was against shias and tonight trend is going on i think in favour of shias?
I don't know much about this stuff but the language being used it looks like Pakistan going for war between sunnis and shias
sooner or later this will turn into civil war.
So much hate just for different views
