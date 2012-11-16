Pakistan's twitter trends

What's new

Yesterday/today it was against shias and tonight trend is going on i think in favour of shias?
I don't know much about this stuff but the language being used it looks like Pakistan going for war between sunnis and shias
sooner or later this will turn into civil war.
So much hate just for different views
 
Yesterday/today it was against shias and tonight trend is going on i think in favour of shias?
I don't know much about this stuff but the language being used it looks like Pakistan going for war between sunnis and shias
sooner or later this will turn into civil war.
So much hate just for different views
Twitter is just hateful in general, should see Dems and Republicans fight, or indians hindutwa and secular.
 
