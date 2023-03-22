Pakistan’s ‘triple crises’ to deepen if Imran is disqualified, warns Khalilzad​

Govt appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as 'Enemy No 1' of state, says ex-US envoyMarch 22, 2023Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US special envoy on Afghanistan, has once again expressed concerns over reports that PML-N-led coalition government is mulling tough actions against Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the former US envoy warned that any move to disqualify former PM Imran from contesting election or outlaw his party will further aggravate the “triple crises” that the country is facing.“There are indications that Pakistan's parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.Khalilzad said the PML-N-led government appeared to have decided to set up Imran Khan as “Enemy No 1 of the State”.“Such steps will only deepen Pakistan's triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments,” he added.Despite Pakistan completing all prior actions set by the global lender for bailout package, the former US diplomat said the IMF support “remains doubtful”.If the steps mentioned take place, international support for Pakistan will decline further, he said, adding that political polarisation and violence will likely increase in the country."I hope the Pakistani political leaders rise above destructive petty politics that undermine the national interest. If not, I hope the Supreme Court says no to being used in games that undermine the nation's interests. I am becoming increasingly concerned about Pakistan," he said.His statement comes as the joint session of parliament is underway to discuss eight key issues being faced by the country as well as take important decisions to enforce the state’s writ in connection with an ongoing anti-government campaign by former premier Imran Khan’s party when the country is battling to avert default and elections are just around the corner.Last week, Khalilzad had also warned against arresting Imran Khan.His statement caught many by a surprise given that the former prime minister repeatedly targeted the US for allegedly being behind his ouster from the government through a vote of no confidence in April last year.The former diplomat wrote: “Pakistan faces a triple crisis: political, economic, and security. Despite great potential, it is underperforming and falling far behind its archrival, India. It is time for serious soul-searching, bold thinking, and strategizing.”“The sequential cannibalising of its leaders through jailing, execution, assassination, etc is the wrong path,” Khalilzad said. He went on to caution that Imran’s arrest would only “deepen the crisis”.His statement drew strong reaction from the Foreign Office.“Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today. As a resilient nation we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement reacting to Khalilzad’s suggestions and commentary on the current political situation of Pakistan.